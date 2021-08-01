-
Detroit Lions Preseason Football, Michigan State Football, Kyle Austin, Olympic Recap, Track and Field, and Jake Rudock.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Denzel Valentine, Chicago Bulls, NBA Summer League, Detroit Tigers Pitching, Draymond Green Arrest, and Tickled Tuesday. Same as yesterday, Al is out of…
-
NBA Finals Review, Draymond Green, Lebron James, Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers, St. John's Golf, Paul Sternburgh, Detroit Tigers, and Tickled…
-
Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban, Satellite Camps, Ben Carter, Michigan State Basketball, University of Michigan Football Brand, Tom Brady, and Tickled…
-
Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Bubba Smith, Maurice Ager, Hip-Hop, Tickled Tuesday, Professional Basketball, and Michigan State Basketball.On…
-
March Madness, NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Louisville Scandal, Upsets and Predictions, Adam Biggers, and Tickled Tuesday.It's a hoop-filled "Current…
-
Thoughts on the retirement news of Calvin Johnson and Peyton Manning, JJ Tighe (President and CEO of the Michigan Fitness Foundation), "Tickled Tuesday,"…
-
Draymond Green Locker Room Rant, Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, Caris LeVert, Michigan Basketball, February Film Face-off, Calculating with…
-
Detroit Pistons Voided Trade, Donatas Montejunas, Marcus Thorton, Michigan State-Ohio State Preview, Steve Finamore, and Tickled Tuesday.On today's show,…
-
The Grammy Awards, Peyton Manning Sexual Assault Case, Tom Izzo Press Conference, Michigan State Men's Basketball, and Tickled Tuesday.Opening the show…