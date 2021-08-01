-
Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard will be nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Grand Rapids.Trump on…
The two major party candidates for Michigan Attorney General debated over why they have not had any debates. Steve Carmody reports.There have been debates…
The speaker of the state House won’t support a proposal aimed at electing presidents based on the national popular vote.There’s bipartisan support in the…
Republican Tom Leonard says his Democratic rival Dana Nessel is "unfit" to be Michigan's attorney general after two former aides described an abusive…
The Michigan Republican party has its ticket finalized for the November election. While multiple people called for unity, there is still some discontent…
Lawmakers in Lansing say a settlement between Michigan State University and survivors of Larry Nassar doesn’t mean their quest for justice is over. Nassar…
The state House Republican leader says it’s still possible lawmakers will vote on legalizing marijuana in Michigan. But, as we hear from Capital Bureau…
Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon's resignation is being welcomed in the Legislature, where pressure had been building for her to step down or be…
Governor Rick Snyder gives his final State of the State address Tuesday. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports lawmakers on both sides of the aisle…
The legislature is once again at odds with the governor. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports this time it’s over what to do about the new federal…