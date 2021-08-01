-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
-
We take a look back at when former Michigan State University track star Tori Franklin joined Current Sports TV. Also, we dive into tonight's big NBA Draft…
-
Current Sports Encore Presentation; Romeo Weems; Tori Franklin; NFL National Anthem PoliciesHappy Memorial Day, beautiful people! In this encore…
-
Detroit Pistons; Ed Stefanski; Dwane Casey; Tori Franklin; Tom Izzo; Michigan State Basketball; Orlando Magic Coaching VacancyThe NBA coaching rumor mill…
-
Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians, Playoff Hopes, Tigers Pitching, Tori Franklin, Michigan State Track and Field, The Olympics, Miles Bridges, Bryn…
-
Becky Hammon discussion continued, Gary Player and spreading the game of golf, Suzy Merchant, Tori Franklin interview and Throwback Thursday.Kicking off…
-
Current Sports kicks off the show decoding the new Chris Webber-Jalen Rose square-off that has developed in light of Weber's comments about the 'Fab Five'…