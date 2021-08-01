-
Fewer people ventured to Michigan’s getaway hotspots over the Memorial Day weekend, but officials still believe the state will see a strong tourism season…
-
Outdoor enthusiasts soon will be able to appreciate 10 of Michigan’s state parks from their headphones.Tourism brand Pure Michigan is set to release an…
-
The popular event “Be a Tourist In Your Own Town” is back again this year. WKAR’s Katie Cook has more. "Be a Tourist in Your Own Town" returns for its…
-
The National Park Service is seeking public input on how to manage a dramatic increase in visitors to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's…
-
The natural and man-made beauty of Lake Superior is the subject of an upcoming tour and new article by Lake Superior Magazine editor Konnie LeMay.To call…
-
The beauty of northern Michigan's M-22 is showcased in the book "Vintage Views Along Scenic M-22." We talk with authors Tom Wilson and Christine…
-
MSU forecasters say tourism in Michigan should be strong in the 2016 season after a good 2015. We break down the numbers with Associate Professors Sarah…
-
Traveling should be fun, but if you have a disability or age-related difficulty, it can often be problematic and stressful.The Disabled Traveler is a…
-
The public televison show "Under the Radar" features the people, places, and things that make Michigan great, and it’s hosted by Michigan’s biggest fan,…
-
It’s the first week of June, soon school will be out of session, and the beaches are beckoning. Michigan is expecting a strong summer tourism season in…