trustees

  • Nicholas Wittner photo
    News
    MSU Names Compliance Officer
    Scott Pohl
    ,
    Michigan State University has named a new Chief Compliance Officer. Nicholas Wittner, a professor of law in residence at the MSU College of Law, was…