-
The U.S. Coast Guard Band is touring the Great Lakes this summer. On Wednesday, the ensemble co-founded by legendary march king John Phillip Sousa is…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning residents of islands in the river connecting Lake Superior and Lake Huron in northern Michigan that they could be cut off…
-
A new era for Lansing & Washington; learn how the federal government shutdown is affecting Michiganders; new revelations in the Larry Nassar…
-
Two advocacy groups say the U.S. Coast Guard doesn't have an adequate strategy for dealing with oil spills in the channel linking Lakes Huron and…
-
The federal government's top official on pipeline safety is scheduled to appear at a Michigan hearing on twin lines that run through a crucial Great Lakes…
-
UPDATED at 7:15 p.m.: The U.S. Coast Guard says ice-breaking ships have freed two vessels that were stuck in the St. Marys River.Coast Guard officials…
-
Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan's Upper Peninsula.The U.S.…
-
The first woman to lead the Coast Guard district that covers the Great Lakes is retiring Wednesday. In the two years Rear Admiral June Ryan has been…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City is getting a new top officer.Cmdr. Nathan Coulter will assume command of the station during a ceremony…