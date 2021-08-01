-
Mon. Oct. 12-Wed. Oct. 14 | Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s pick to fill the seat of…
Early Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a lower Michigan court’s decision that would require lawmakers redraw gerrymandered district and…
Aimee Stephens lost her job at a suburban Detroit funeral home and she could lose her Supreme Court case over discrimination against transgender people.…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says if the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is overturned, she won't enforce state laws on the books that…
In an unusual weekend session, the U.S. Senate advances to a final vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Watch the…
In Michigan, reaction to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh was split along party lines. U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D)…
President Trump says he will announce his choice Monday to fill a vacancy on the U-S Supreme Court. And as Quinn Klinefelter reports, a judge from…
The U.S. Supreme Courtruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple. WKAR’s Katie Cook has more. The court ruled by a 7-2…
Sports Betting Supreme Court Case; Terry Kildea; New PGA Rules; Players Championship; Tiger Woods; NBA Conference Finals; Weekend WinnersOn this episode…