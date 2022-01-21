NFL divisional round playoff preview, UFC 270: Ngannou v. Gane, MSU men's basketball @ Wisconsin | Current Sports | Jan. 21, 2022
A MAJOR weekend in the world of sports coming your way! We've got you covered with a preview of all the action.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we get you ready for one PACKED sporting weekend. We preview the four divisional round NFL playoff games, dive into UFC 270 as Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane square off, and hit you with a look inside tonight's MSU @ Wisconsin men's basketball matchup! How do you think everything will shake out this weekend!?
Episode 1909