portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

NFL divisional round playoff preview, UFC 270: Ngannou v. Gane, MSU men's basketball @ Wisconsin | Current Sports | Jan. 21, 2022

Published January 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST
UFC at 12.51.54 PM.png
Creative Commons
/
Creative Commons

A MAJOR weekend in the world of sports coming your way! We've got you covered with a preview of all the action.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we get you ready for one PACKED sporting weekend. We preview the four divisional round NFL playoff games, dive into UFC 270 as Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane square off, and hit you with a look inside tonight's MSU @ Wisconsin men's basketball matchup! How do you think everything will shake out this weekend!?

Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 1909

Current Sports with Al MartinNFL PlayoffsSan Francisco 49ersLA RamsTampa Bay BuccaneersTom BradyUFCTom IzzoFrancis Ngannou
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin