-
Larry Nassar; Michigan State University; Settlement for Survivors; Rachael Denhollander; John Engler;A settlement has finally been reached, and it's a big…
-
Aly Raisman spent months urging the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics to get serious about taking a long hard look into how Larry Nassar's abusive…
-
WKAR's Reginald Hardwick talked with Chanho Lee, a member of Michigan State University's Korean Student Organization about the display of Korean culture…
-
Jordyn Wieber; Aly Raisman; Lou Anna K. Simon; Larry Nassar; Michigan State Gymnastics; USA GymnasticsThis Friday edition of "Current Sports with Al…
-
The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee says in a letter he was not aware of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse allegations before law enforcement got involved,…