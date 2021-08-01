-
Victims would have more rights under bills passed by the state House. The legislation would require defendants be physically present in the courtroom when…
-
After listening to the riveting pleas of more than 150 victims, a judge is set to sentence a Michigan doctor who parlayed his reputation and personal…
-
Clasina Syrovy would change the subject whenever someone asked if she knew former sports doctor Larry Nassar or mentioned news coverage of the unfolding…
-
Larry Nassar; USA Gymnastics; Twistars; Outside the Lines; John Geddert; Sexual Abuse; Great Lakes Gymnastics; Michigan State Men's Basketball Today's…
-
According to the Michigan State Police, there were 516 individual acts of violent crime in Ingham County in 2015. That’s the most recent year for which…