-
On the November 11-12 edition of "Current State": you'll hear from Lansing mayor elect Andy Schor and Jackson mayor elect Derek Dobies. Rick Pluta updates…
-
This week on Current State, reaction to a state inquiry being opened after a controversial Facebook post by Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue.…
-
One of the most famous incidents of the Vietnam War didn't happen in Vietnam. On January 23, 1968, the USS Pueblo was conducting a surveillance mission…
-
Dozens of Michigan National Guard troops welcomed a Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Tuesday at a ceremony in Lansing. James McCloughan grew…
-
Lansing-area woman wants dad, others on Vietnam memorial.A Lansing-area woman is trying to get her father's name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in…
-
His name is synonymous with the sports of boxing and professional wrestling. Born and raised in Philly, Michael Buffer began his ring announcing career in…