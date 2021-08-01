-
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is offering a second round of funding to promote the replacement of commercial diesel…
Four major automakers have reached a deal with California to increase gas mileage and greenhouse gas emissions standards, bypassing the Trump…
Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly air bag…
Volkswagen is shifting an Audi executive into the top North American post for the VW brand.Scott Keough also will be CEO of Volkswagen of America, leading…
A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating…
Lawyers for a Volkswagen senior manager say his U.S. prison sentence shouldn't exceed 40 months for his role in the automaker's diesel emissions…
Black Friday deals and strong consumer confidence pushed auto sales higher in November despite waning demand for post-hurricane replacement vehicles. U.S.…
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Volkswagen recall may not fix a wiring problem that can stop the front driver’s air bag from…
A Volkswagen engineer who had a key role in the company's diesel emissions scandal was sentenced Friday to more than three years in prison and a $200,000…