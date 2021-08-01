-
Officials in southern Michigan are distributing free lightbulbs and having volunteers help install them in neighborhoods as part of an initiative to curb…
-
It’s Wednesday and time for our Neighbors in Action segment, where we feature people and organizations working to make our community a better place. Today…
-
Thank you Michigan State University Public Relations Student Society of America for taking calls Friday in the 90.5 FM Studio during the WKAR Fall…
-
Our August pledge drive is coming up, and you can help make it a success.August 2-12: WKAR-TV's August Pledge DriveAnswer call-in pledges of support from…
-
Musicians, sponsors and fans are among crucial elements that go into making the Common Ground Music Festival a success. Not to be overlooked, though, are…