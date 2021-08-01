-
Al Martin begins today's "Current Sports" by talking about the Floyd Mayweather Jr. comments about the famed boxer believing he is better than the great…
-
Al Martin interviews the head coach of the Waverly girls basketball team, TJ Hawkins, after their win over Okemos in the district tournament on Monday…
-
The Waverly girls basketball team tops Okemos on the road, 65 to 16 the final. TJ Hawkins and the Warriors, who have spent time just outside the top 10 in…
-
Matt Ludtke hosts another addition of SportsTalk, and recaps the great night in sports. The Detroit Red Wings finish the Anaheim Ducks in overtime to even…