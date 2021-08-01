-
The Great Lakes region is warming faster than the rest of the U.S., a trend likely to bring more extreme storms while also degrading water quality,…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine wants to spend nearly $1 billion on water quality projects to clean up toxic algae in Lake Erie and protect other lakes and rivers…
-
Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump's call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.The president's 2020 budget…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says her city’s lead pipe replacement program is a year ahead of schedule.The replacement program is a response to the city’s…
-
The southwestern Michigan city of Benton Harbor's water system is under a state advisory after higher-than-acceptable levels of lead were found in…
-
About $3 million for water hydration stations and related expenditures was approved Tuesday by Detroit’s school board as the district deals with high…
-
The state Legislature is back this week and Democrats want to see action on protecting people from chemicals in groundwater. Capital correspondent Cheyna…
-
Drinking water is being shut off at all Detroit public schools because the water in 16 of them was found to have high levels of lead or…
-
Governor Rick Snyder wants to hike solid waste dumping fees to help pay for environmental cleanup. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports.Governor…