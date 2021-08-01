water safety

-
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is assessing the state’s water quality, something that’s necessary in a state that’s rich…
The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for volunteers to help assess environmental and navigation hazards in the Straits of Mackinac, the channel that links…
In honor of National Dam Safety Awareness Day today, The City of Lansing’s Office of Emergency Management held a demonstration to emphasize the danger of…
The first woman to lead the Coast Guard district that covers the Great Lakes is retiring Wednesday. In the two years Rear Admiral June Ryan has been…
The weather is cold outside, but the boating season is not that far away. In just two months, many boaters will be out on the water.This year, the U.S.…
Eighty-seven people drowned in the Great Lakes last year. That’s tragic and unacceptable, according to Bob Pratt. In 2007, Pratt founded the Great Lakes…