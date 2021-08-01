-
White nationalist Richard Spencer is asking to speak at the University of Cincinnati after Ohio State University and other colleges have rejected similar…
Fliers promoting a white nationalist group were found posted on several campus buildings.University spokesman Geoff Larcom tells the Detroit Free Press…
"My Stomach Turning": Reaction from MSU Student Body President to White Nationalist's Speech RequestMichigan State University president Lorenzo Santavicca is not happy with a request from a white nationalist organization to speak on campus next month.…