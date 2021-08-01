White Supremacists

-
Detroit's police chief says officers prevented violence by a neo-Nazi group that wanted to spark "Charlottesville No. 2" during a gay pride festival over…
Controversial alt-right leader Richard Spencer will speak at Michigan State University today...and the campus community is taking precautions. As…
Michigan State University is preparing for a visit from a prominent national “alt-right” leader. Richard Spencer will give an invitation-only speech at…
University of Michigan has opened discussions with a white supremacist Richard Spencer on his request to speak on campus but says there's no certainty…
Fliers promoting a white nationalist group were found posted on several campus buildings.University spokesman Geoff Larcom tells the Detroit Free Press…
Michigan State University confirmed on Wednesday that it is reviewing a request by a white nationalist speaker to appear on campus. No decision has been…
"My Stomach Turning": Reaction from MSU Student Body President to White Nationalist's Speech RequestMichigan State University president Lorenzo Santavicca is not happy with a request from a white nationalist organization to speak on campus next month.…