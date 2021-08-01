-
Property owners and local governments are assessing the damage from a day of relentless waves and high winds along Lake Michigan in western and northern…
-
The Detroit Zoo plans to operate entirely on wind-generated electricity by 2021.Officials said Thursday the power will come from three new DTE Energy wind…
-
Utility crews are making a final push to restore power after high winds swept Michigan, toppling trees and tree branches onto power lines.Consumers Energy…
-
Michigan State Police and utilities are warning people high winds could cause power outages on Sunday.The National Weather Service says a high wind watch…
-
Michigan residents support a transition from coal-fired energy to more solar and wind powered electricity, a new Michigan State University research report…
-
A municipal utility in northern Michigan plans to generate all its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and the sun by 2040.Traverse City Light…
-
Michigan utility companies say they expect to have nearly all electrical outages repaired by Monday night, which would be three days after several…
-
Some Michigan churchgoers received an Easter surprise when their century-old sanctuary re-opened its doors for the first service in more than a year after…
-
Consumers Energy plans to become more environmentally friendly – while keeping customer bills stable. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth has more.The…
-
This Friday, the Meridian Community Band will play a concert of All-American composers. One of those composers, will be playing in the percussion section,…