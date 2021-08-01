-
A new report analyzing more than 40 different aspects of the Lansing region's economy has found four main areas for improvement.They include population…
-
State lawmakers recently passed legislation to change the state’s minimum wage law and require that employers offer earned sick time. But those laws…
-
A 47-year-old Detroit-area man has been charged in a crash that killed a member of his county road-patching crew and injured another.The Wayne County…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that pay cuts for Michigan Department of Corrections workers five years ago were properly handled.The Lansing…
-
A new University of Michigan study indicates our levels of frustration at work are lower if we get an afternoon nap. Current State's Melissa Benmark talks…
-
The National Association of Women in Construction, or NAWIC, has built a support network of more than 140 chapters around the world to assist women in the…