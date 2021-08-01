-
Sundays, Apr. 4–25, at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow leading Hollywood actors as they re-trace the footsteps of their grandparents and learn…
-
A 100-year-old World War II veteran from Michigan has finally been honored for guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Jack Eaton is the oldest living…
-
Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of the United States invasion of Normandy in the Second World War.Veterans of multiple wars gathered for The Michigan…
-
The team, in the wake of Title IX, won the first girls state title in school history. They also set records and left a standard that stands…
-
The remains of a Navy radioman killed in a World War II plane crash have been returned to his western Michigan hometown. A military escort carried the…
-
The remains of a Michigan veteran killed during World War II have been recovered and will be returned home.Navy Airman Albert Rybarczyk of St. Joseph was…