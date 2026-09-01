TV Listings | Primetime

WKAR TV and HD | OCTOBER 2026 | PRIMETIME

Schedule as of 9/28/2026. Schedule and descriptions subject to change.

WKARHD

1 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Essex County Colonial | Garden State of Mind

The team heads down to Essex County New Jersey where Zack introduces homeowners Ethan and Harley, new owners of an 1893 Dutch Colonial Revival home that will undergo an extensive renovation to accommodate their growing family.

8:30 Ask This Old House: Adobe Bricks and Miter Tricks

Kicking off Ask This Old House's 25th season, Mark McCullough travels to New Mexico to learn the art of adobe, from mixing and forming bricks to repairing a cracked earthen floor. Tom Silva shows Kevin O'Connor an easy trick for cutting miters on imperfect corners. Then, Jenn Nawada revisits a garden she transformed on the show over 10 years ago to see it fully grown in and flourishing.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors

9:30 Under the Radar Michigan: Scottville / Lansing

On this awesome episode of UTR we start off in Scottville for a woody wolf's den, mounds of mushrooms and a band that really likes to clown around. Then we hit Lansing for a cool zoo for you, an urban paddle and four great places to please your palate. Get ready to explore the cool people, places and things that make these two Michigan cities the best place to be.

10:00 Destination Michigan: Traverse City, Marquette, Dewitt, Owosso

On this episode of Destination Michigan, we’ll start at the top of Mt. Holiday in Traverse City, where they’re making winter fun accessible for everyone. Then, we’ll head to Marquette to meet an artist transforming scrap metal into striking sculptures. Next, we’ll put all the pieces together in DeWitt and watch how beautiful images are turned into puzzles.And in Owosso, we’ll meet a couple dedicated to preserving the memories behind Michigan’s gravestones.

10:30 Great Getaways: An Autumn Adventure

So, many things to do in the fall that we don’t know where to start. So, we will canoe and hike in the beauty of fall colors in Roscommon County

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 1

2 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic

8:30 Off the Record

9:00 39th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Join the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in celebrating Latino history and culture as we induct the newest class of Hispanic Heritage Award honorees, with performances by some of the most talented names in Latin Music.

10:00 Voces: ASCO - Without Permission

ASCO: Without Permission challenges the limits of documentary conventions to tell the story of a revolutionary Chicano art group who turned 1970s LA into their defiant canvas. Merging activism with radical artmaking, ASCO challenged the established order of Hollywood, museums, and media and are now considered amongst the 20th century's most significant artists. Director Travis Gutierrez Senger mirrors their boundary-breaking spirit through a groundbreaking approach, weaving nonfiction and fiction together with a new generation of artists. The result is more than a profile, it's a reimagining of what's possible in art and cinema, celebrating iconoclasts who were decades ahead of their time.

3 | Sat

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 2

See premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW's first season including a Gibson style H-2 mandola, ca. 1918, a Tiffany Studios Daffodil lamp, ca. 1906, and an 1852 Lincoln manuscript! One illuminating find has a value jump to $50K-$70K!

9:00 As Time Goes By: The Copper Kettle

Lionel and Jean spend the day walking around an old town they used to visit when they were young. They find that even though things have changed, their treasured memories remain.

9:30 Corner Gas

10:00 Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time: Willi Carlisle, The Steel Wheels

From the Tennessee-Virginia State Line, Farm and Fun Time brings you a high-energy, fun-filled performance that puts a modern spin on classic live radio, featuring contemporary roots music artists & segments that celebrate Appalachian Culture. Host Kris Truelsen and house band Bill and the Belles tie it all together for an entertaining experience you won't soon forget! This week's show features multi-instrumentalist folksinger Willi Carlisle, and The Steel Wheels, an innovative modern string band from the mountains of Virginia. We also take a visit to Boone Street Market in Jonesborough, TN to learn more about farmers’ markets and how they help local farmers and food producers get their products to market.

11:00 Austin City Limits: Sienna Spiro

Breakout British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro, one of music's most exciting new artists, brings her soaring vocals and emotionally rich songwriting to a spellbinding ACL debut. She performs highlights from her acclaimed debut album Visitor.

4 | Sun

8:00 The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece: An Appetite for Murder Part One

Now a key part of DI Tanika Malik's crime solving team, Judith Potts, Suzie Harris and Becks Starling are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders.

9:00 Marble Hall Murders on Masterpiece: Episode 5

Susan goes to prison to meet Charles Clover, who gives her information, but the interview quickly turns ugly. When Susan arrives home, her flat has been broken into, and she is being further framed for Eliot's murder. Desperate, Susan turns to Blakeney for help-and he listens. She insists that the solutions to the real-life mystery will be hidden in the Atticus Pund novel.

10:00 Trespasses: Episode 3

Cushla and Michael's love deepens amid secrets and danger. She discovers he's lied about his family and confronts him. Just as they commit to each other, tragedy strikes, devastating Cushla and shaking their community to its core.

11:00 Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Three

5 | Mon

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 3

Go back to the beginning for updates on ROADSHOW finds from Season 1, including a pocket watch with fob chain, ca. 1885, a 1942 Donald Duck animation cel, and a New England miniature chest, ca. 1825. Which treasure increases to $55K-$60K?

9:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Milwaukee 2020

Discover magnificent Milwaukee treasures including 1869 Louisa May Alcott "Little Women" books, a Samuel Prince desk and bookcase made around 1775, and a child's swan sled from about 1880. Which has an updated value of $70,000-$100,000?

10:00 Tamburitzans Presents Symbols

TAMBURITZANS PRESENTS SYMBOLS is a celebration of ancestral music and dance from Pittsburgh's world-renowned performance ensemble. The 90-minute special showcases the beauty and brilliance of Croatian, Georgian, Nordic, Serbian, Polish, Italian, Bulgarian and Macedonian cultural traditions in an exciting stage show performed by the award-winning Tamburitzans. The "Tammies" seamlessly incorporate authentic choreography, beautifully crafted costumes, and timeless melodies into one-of-a-kind stage shows that have been captivating audiences for more than 70 years.

6 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Tragedy + Time = Comedy

Uncover a history of tragedies and triumphs in the families of three of America's funniest men-Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and Bill Hader-as they learn how comedy truly has its place in all aspects of life.

9:00 American Masters: American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez

Follow the legacy of filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez. A founding figure of the Chicano Movement, Valdez is best known for his play Zoot Suit, the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba and the theatre company El Teatro Campesino.

10:30 Finding Your Roots: Mexican Roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and guests Mario Lopez and Melissa Villasenor look at the Mexican American experience as seen through the lens of two families.

7 | Wed

8:00 Big Cats 24/7: Episode 6

As lion numbers rise, the competition for food becomes fierce. A lioness risks her life to feed her five cubs, and Xudum's newborn leopard cubs face a deadly threat.

9:00 Nova: Space Wars

A high-stakes war is silently escalating above our heads. Once purely a realm of scientific wonder, space is now a critical battleground, as global military powers race to weaponize it. Satellites, vital to our daily lives and economies, are vulnerable to attack both from adversaries and the debris that's filling increasingly crowded orbits. Explore the technology and strategy of a rapidly developing arms race and hear how experts are wrestling with the implications of this looming conflict.

10:00 Secrets of the Dead: Cleopatra's Last Temple

A French explorer makes an unprecedented discovery in Alexandria's harbor that could reveal vital new information about Cleopatra's reign and her connection with the goddess Isis.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 5

8 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Essex County Colonial | Demolition Derby

Kevin returns to Essex County, NJ where demolition gets underway, old wiring is tackled, and the new primary bath layout takes shape. Zack also explains lumber estimating and how materials arrive on site.

8:30 Ask This Old House: Pull-Chain Upgrade; Sod Repair

Heath Eastman upgrades basement lighting by wiring pull-chain fixtures to a wall switch for easier control. Lee Gilliam repairs snowplow lawn damage with a sod patch along a driveway. Then, the team revisits favorite 'What Is It' moments from over the years before guessing a new mystery item: a flat orange plate with spiky feet.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors

9:30 Under the Radar Michigan: Downriver Adventure

10:00 Destination Michigan: Mt. Pleasant, Sanford, Sault Ste. Marie, Portage,

This time on Destination Michigan, we’ll start in Mt. Pleasant at Creatively! Glass & More, where gorgeous glass is transformed into beautiful stained-glass designs.Next, it’s game night at LL Wooden Creations in Sanford, we’ll check out how these handcrafted wooden games are constructed.Then, we’ll step inside Yooper Pasty Company in Sault Ste. Marie, where baked deliciousness is on the menu at this comfy cabin.From baked favorites to expertly smoked meats, we’ll introduce you to Zero Day BBQ, where an Army veteran is serving up creative smoked specialties while helping fellow veterans along the way in Portage.Finally, we’ll stop in East Lansing, where? Go Green? takes on a different meaning as we explore the beauty, and more than 150 years of history, at the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden.

10:30 Great Getaways: A Fall Fantastic

Join Tom as he kayaks down the Tahquamenon River, discovers a long abandon cemetery at Whitefish Point along with a stop at the only cranberry farm in Michigan. Plus, a couple more surprises.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 6

9 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic

8:30 Off the Record

9:00 Austin City Limits: Olivia Rodrigo

Three-time Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo returns to the ACL stage with her fearless songwriting and arena-sized performance. The multi-platinum superstar performs highlights from her chart-topping album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

10:00 Great Musicians of Our Time: Itzhak Perlman: Virtuoso Violinist

Shot between 1975 and 1977, this intimate portrait follows Itzhak Perlman in his early thirties, at the dawn of stardom. From overcoming polio as a child to becoming one of classical music's greatest violinists, his talent and resilience shine.

10 | Sat

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 3

Go back to the beginning for updates on ROADSHOW finds from Season 1, including a pocket watch with fob chain, ca. 1885, a 1942 Donald Duck animation cel, and a New England miniature chest, ca. 1825. Which treasure increases to $55K-$60K?

9:00 As Time Goes By: Surprise, Surprise

Jean and Judy pay Lionel a surprise visit at a conference in Norwich but find him staying with another woman. Meanwhile, Alistair starts to show more interest in Jean.

9:30 Corner Gas

10:00 Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time: Zoe & Cloyd, John R. Miller

From the Tennessee-Virginia State Line, Farm and Fun Time brings you a high-energy, fun-filled performance that puts a modern spin on classic live radio, featuring contemporary roots music artists & segments that celebrate Appalachian Culture. Host Kris Truelsen and house band Bill and the Belles tie it all together for an entertaining experience you won't soon forget! This week's show features a blend of original bluegrass, klezmer, old-time and folk stylings from Zoe & Cloyd, and the intricate wordplay and haunting imagery from singer-songwriter-picker John R. Miller. We also take a visit to the Tennessee Nature Conservancy in Shady Valley, TN to learn more about a rare occurrence in the southern Appalachian Mountains, a wild cranberry bog.

11:00 Austin City Limits: Olivia Rodrigo

Three-time Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo returns to the ACL stage with her fearless songwriting and arena-sized performance. The multi-platinum superstar performs highlights from her chart-topping album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

11 | Sun

8:00 The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece: An Appetite for Murder Part Two

Now a key part of DI Tanika Malik's crime solving team, Judith Potts, Suzie Harris and Becks Starling are back and bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders.

9:00 Marble Hall Murders on Masterpiece: Episode 6

Blakeney decides, on Susan's advice, to try and solve Eliot's murder by writing the end of the book. Susan finds herself in a final showdown, before she and Pund both discover the solution to their mysteries. Surprises are the order of the day when none of the obvious suspects are to blame. There are happy endings for both characters in the final instalment of the series.

10:00 Trespasses: Episode 4

A grieving Cushla confides in Gerry and Gina. Tommy is charged with murder and the McGeowns lose their home. Cushla seeks the truth, leading to a shocking climax for the Laverys that unite them. Years later, Cushla encounters Davy again.

11:00 Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Four

12 | Mon

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 4

See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW's first season updated with today's values including an Albrecht Durer engraving, an 1870 J. L. Stone limestone temperance jug, and an 11/22/63 news ticker tape. One treasure increases in value to $60K-$90K!

9:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Mobile

Revisit Alabama appraisals 14 years after ROADSHOW's visit to Mobile such as an "Indian Tribes of North America" set, a Gale Sayers game-worn jersey and Chinese glass bottle vases from around 1775. Learn which is now valued at $70,000-$90,000.

10:00 Voces - Paquito D'rivera: from Carne Y Frijol to Carnegie Hall

Meet jazz legend Paquito D'Rivera and follow his extraordinary journey from child prodigy in Havana, Cuba to multiple Grammy winning performer and composer. Featuring performances and collaborations with pianist Chucho Valdes and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 8

13 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Visionaries

Discover how the ancestors of business mogul Richard Branson and architects Maya Lin and Frank Gehry took audacious risks to create opportunities, and how their luck, ingenuity and chutzpah was passed on to these three visionaries.

9:00 American Experience: Jesse James

The story of Jesse James remains one of America's most cherished tales... and one of its most fictitious. With a life steeped in violence and bloodshed, America's Robin Hood robbed the poor and rich alike, though his victims were almost always unarmed.

10:00 Frontline: American Voices 2026

Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today. Returning to voters first filmed six years ago to see how their hopes and fears have changed amid another polarizing election season.

14 | Wed

8:00 Nature: Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure

The whole family is invited to join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari.

9:00 Nova: Evolution: Brain Power

Intelligence is the defining trait of our species. Discover how our sophisticated human brains - and those of our clever animal cousins like the dolphin - evolved from the time when our ancestors were tiny senseless sea creatures.

10:00 Secrets of the Dead: Africa's Golden City

In the heart of southern Africa lies a mysterious forgotten city. Known as Great Zimbabwe, it was once home to 20,000 people. Its imposing walls are forty feet high and sixteen feet thick. Who built this huge metropolis Why is it filled with gold and treasures from around the world and why doesn't anyone know its story Today, after five centuries, archaeologists are finding new clues about this sophisticated civilization.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 10

15 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Essex County Colonial | Knock On Wood

Kevin and Zack visit the primary bathroom where they are framing the shower walls for subway tile. Architect Dan Kopec brings the plans to life at full 1-to-1 scale, and Richard installs a space-saving wall-hung toilet in a tight new half bath.

8:30 Ask This Old House: Add Hose Spigot; Cover Crops

The team looks back at some of their most memorable cutaway demonstrations over the years. Then, Richard Trethewey helps a homeowner add an outdoor hose spigot using PEX. Jenn Nawada visits a farm to learn how they use cover crops to protect and improve their farming soil during the off-season. Then, she demonstrates how a homeowner can use cover crops in vegetable gardens.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors

9:30 Under the Radar Michigan: Autumnal Bundle

On this edition of "UTR," it's our first ever autumnal bundle where we rake up some cool stuff to see and do. We'll squeeze some apples into cider, devour some Polish food at the end of a tunnel. We'll see stars in Traverse City and fall for some falls. Heck, we'll even go trick or treating in Romeo. Get ready to explore the cool people, places, and things that make Michigan in the fall the best of all.

10:00 Destination Michigan: Mackinaw City, Grand Rapids, Petoskey, & Otsego Co

We'll get things started on the docks in Mackinaw City and prepare for a state-of-the-art ferry ride to Mackinac Island. Next, we'll head west to Petoskey for a visit to Sweetwater Floral. Then, we'll raise your spirits with a trip to Michigan's only cooperage, Croze Nest in Grand Rapids. Finally, we look back at the images from the 1976 gas well fire in Otsego County.

10:30 Great Getaways: Autumn Splendor

We will take a color tour by paddle boat, a canoe trip in the cool clean air, see incredible overlooks with trees so beautiful they look like a master artist painted them, and we top it off with a hike on a National Forest trail.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 11

16 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic: Washington Week with The Atlantic: The Fight for Control of Congress

In the final stretch of this year's competitive midterm elections, moderator Jeffrey Goldberg and Washington Week travel to Austin, Texas, the site of one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. For a full hour, Goldberg and his panel will explore issues that matter most to voters, concerns about election security, and what the outcome of these elections could mean for the final two years of the Trump presidency. This one-hour program will be recorded at KLRU in front of a live audience.

9:00 Off the Record

9:30 Great Performances: The Magic of Nureyev

An incredible 89 curtain calls provide an enduring testament to the ballet history that was written at the Vienna State Opera on October 15, 1964. The event was a performance of Swan Lake choreographed by Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev, who also took on the lead male role of the Prince; his partner was the great British prima ballerina Margot Fonteyn. In his novel interpretation of this iconic favorite of classical ballet, Nureyev revolutionized the role of the male dancer, seeking to be Fonteyn's equal counterpart. This fascinating behind the scenes film features extensive excerpts from the legendary production, which was captured for posterity two years after its 1964 stage premiere. In new interviews, dancers Michael Birkmeyer and Gisela Cech, who danced alongside Nureyev at the premiere of Swan Lake, share personal insights on Nureyev's peerless virtuosity as well as his mercurial off-stage personality, while contemporary experts look back at Nureyev groundbreaking technique from a modern-day perspective.

10:30 Great Musicians of Our Time: Pinchas Zukerman: Here to Make Music

From rising star to celebrated musical master, this remastered portrait captures the early brilliance and charisma of Israeli American violinist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman, whose legacy continues to inspire after more than five decades.

17 | Sat

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 4

See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW's first season updated with today's values including an Albrecht Durer engraving, an 1870 J. L. Stone limestone temperance jug, and an 11/22/63 news ticker tape. One treasure increases in value to $60K-$90K!

9:00 As Time Goes By: Relationships

After their visit to Norwich, it becomes clear that Alistair is in love with Jean, not Judy. Meanwhile, Jean aims to get back to Lionel for what happened at the lecture.

9:30 Corner Gas

10:00 Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time: The Slocan Ramblers, Tim O’Brien

From the Tennessee-Virginia State Line, Farm and Fun Time brings you a high-energy, fun-filled performance that puts a modern spin on classic live radio, featuring contemporary roots music artists & segments that celebrate Appalachian Culture. Host Kris Truelsen and house band Bill and the Belles tie it all together for an entertaining experience you won't soon forget! This week's show features the bluegrass-infused stylings of Canadian roots music ensemble, The Slocan Ramblers, alongside West Virginia native multi-instrumentalist, and Grammy Winning Singer Songwriter Tim O'Brien. We also take a visit to Rocky Mount State Historical Site in Piney Flats, TN where visitors can step back in time to explore the history of Tennessee, with an immersive experience that includes period-clothed reenactors, immaculately maintained gardens, and historical buildings.

11:00 Austin City Limits: Ari Lennox

Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox brings her soulful vocals, effortless groove and magnetic presence to ACL. She performs highlights from her acclaimed album Vacancy alongside fan favorites "Soft Girl Era" and "Shea Butter Baby."

18 | Sun

8:00 Professor T: Natural Causes

Jasper and Helena test their new romance at a luxury spa, but two suspicious deaths pull Jasper into a mystery. Meanwhile, Dan meets Leonie and wonders if he can love again.

9:00 Maigret on Masterpiece: The Hanged Man - Part 1

Feeling responsible for a young woman's death, Maigret investigates her past. But being unable to move on from it, Maigret ends up putting himself directly in the path of people who will do anything to keep the truth hidden.

10:00 The Gold On Masterpiece: Episode 1

Police uncover a new trail overseas as the proceeds from the stolen gold are laundered through a growing international criminal network.

11:00 Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Five

19 | Mon

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 5

Discover today's values for ROADSHOW's first finds including a 1933 Duck Soup movie poster, an 1867 Carl Haag watercolor, and an Edward Gilpin watch, ca. 1670. One item purchased at a house sale has a whopping value increase to $50K-$75K!

9:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Philadelphia

Flashback to phenomenal Philadelphia finds from 2006 including an asscher-cut yellow diamond ring from around 1930, a Charles Rohlfs mahogany chair and a 1958 Picasso drawing with documentation. Which has skyrocketed in value to $220,000?

10:00 Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War

In 1776, the Founders' promise of "all men are created equal" remained distant for many. Trace the heroic stories of the enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and their liberty through the Revolutionary War.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 13

20 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: War Stories

Uncover a long history of military service in the families of Patricia Arquette, Julianne Moore and John McCain, and how this has instilled in each of them an enduring spirit of strength and integrity.

9:00 Annie Oakley: American Experience

Meet the Ohio sharpshooter who won fame and fortune in a man's world for never missing a shot. Born into poverty, the self-taught Oakley picked up a gun at age 15 not to become a superstar, but to save her family from destitution.

10:00 Frontline: Haiti Deportation Crisis

The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S. Reporting in Haiti and the U.S. as the Trump administration ends legal protections and begins deporting Haitians back to a country mired in hunger and violence.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 14

21 | Wed

8:00 Nature: Tiger Island, Part I

In the forests of western Nepal, a team of cinematographers and big cat experts undertake an expedition to follow the lives of two tiger mothers and reveal how these solitary cats are raising cubs on an island full of threats. By using a fleet of drones to track tigers from the air, and military-grade thermal cameras to follow them in the dark, the team witnesses tiger behavior that has never been recorded before. When a new male tiger arrives on the island, an experienced tigress must use all her experience to keep her cubs out of harm's way, while a first-time tiger mother struggles to deal with the threat, leaving her three cubs in grave danger.

9:00 Nova: Evolution: Need to Feed

The relentless pursuit of energy, the very act of eating, has profoundly shaped life on Earth. Discover the surprising story of how our planet's diverse creatures became the furious feeding machines they are today, one mutation at a time.

10:00 Secrets of the Dead: Raising Lady Liberty

With unseen documents and new sources, witness the story of how with unseen documents and new sources, witness the story of how France and the United States came together to produce an iconic France and the United States came together to produce an iconic symbol of freedom. symbol of freedom.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 15

22 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Essex County Colonial | Making Connections

Richard and plumber Kordian Rak review the new laundry rough plumbing and then head to the kitchen to install an old-fashioned cast-iron pipe. Zack details roof flashing, while Jenn tours Newark's cherry blossoms. Bathroom vent fans are installed.

8:30 Ask This Old House: Sticking Front Door; Insulation

Richard Trethewey, Ross Trethewey, and Kevin O'Connor look back at clips to see how thermostats have evolved over the 25 years Ask TOH has been on the air. Then, Ross compares common home insulation types, sharing which materials may work best for various situations. Nathan Gilbert helps a homeowner fix a sticking antique front door by replacing the worn hinges, lock hardware, and the door sweep.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan: The Arts

On this episode of UTR, we get creative and celebrate the incredible endeavor of art. We'll sample some thoughtful audible art, magnificent murals, and an awesome illustrator. Then we'll swing by a cool, colorful collection and blow some glass that'll blow your mind. Get ready to explore the artful people, places and things that make Michigan a great place to be creative.

10:00 Destination Michigan: Harrison, Benoznia, Port Huron, Mackinaw Bridge, &

On this episode of Destination Michigan, we get things started at the top of the snow tubing course at Snow Snake in Harrison.Grab your hat and mittens for some snowy family fun festivities.Next, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you!We’ll clip-clop our way through Benzonia at Fantail Farm Sleigh Rides.Then, we’ll celebrate the sunrise side of the state on a historical tour of Port Huron.Next, we’ll travel back to the 1950s to marvel at the construction of the Mackinaw Bridge through the lens of Henry Zeman and his rare color photographs.Finally, we fill out stomachs and hearts at Max and Emily’s restaurant in Mt. Pleasant and find out how they fill a food necessity for those who need it the most.

10:30 Great Getaways: Making Memories

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 16

23 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic

8:30 Off the Record

9:00 Great Performances: Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours

From Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and the stage of The Grand Ole Opry, a diverse mix of talents pay tribute to Wynette's life, legacy, and music.

10:30 Great Performances: George Jones: Still Playin' Possum

Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history with this all-star tribute concert featuring Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Lorrie Morgan, Justin Moore, Trace Adkins and more.

24 | Sat

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 5

Discover today's values for ROADSHOW's first finds including a 1933 Duck Soup movie poster, an 1867 Carl Haag watercolor, and an Edward Gilpin watch, ca. 1670. One item purchased at a house sale has a whopping value increase to $50K-$75K!

9:00 As Time Goes By: The Picnic

Realizing how absurd it is that Judy and Alistair have feelings for Jean and Lionel instead of each other, the elders plan a picnic to show them that they are meant to be together.

9:30 Corner Gas

10:00 Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time: Unspoken Tradition, Darin & Brooke Aldridge

From the Tennessee-Virginia State Line, Farm and Fun Time brings you a high-energy, fun-filled performance that puts a modern spin on classic live radio, featuring contemporary roots music artists & segments that celebrate Appalachian Culture. Host Kris Truelsen and house band Bill and the Belles tie it all together for an entertaining experience you won't soon forget! This week's show features the high-octane new-grass inspired sounds of North Carolina based quintet Unspoken Tradition, and the dynamic musings of the heartfelt husband-wife duo, Darin & Brooke Aldridge. We also take a visit to Virginia to O'Possum's Bottom Farm in Gate City, VA to learn more about sustainable practices of goat cheese production in Southwest Virginia.

11:00 Austin City Limits: Red Clay Strays

Reigning CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year and ACM Awards Group of the Year, Alabama country-rock group The Red Clay Strays bring their electrifying live show to the ACL stage. They perform highlights from their acclaimed album Grateful.

25 | Sun

8:00 Professor T: The Ring

A boxing champ is found murdered, Adelaide's health declines and Dan's romance hits trouble when Chloe links Leonie's father to a crime family. Jasper faces loss and tough choices.

9:00 Maigret on Masterpiece

10:00 The Gold on Masterpiece: Episode 2

As pressure builds on those laundering the proceeds of the stolen gold, police intensify their surveillance efforts, tracking key suspects across the globe.

11:00 Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Six

26 | Mon

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 6

Take a trip back to the 90s for ROADSHOW first season of finds including a Duncan Phyfe sewing table, ca. 1805, a 1924 Jane Peterson painting, and Tiffany vases, ca. 1895! Do the values of yesterday's treasures hold up in today's market?

9:00 Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana: Montana & Wyoming - Small Acts, Wide Ripples

Pati enters the United States through Montana and Wyoming. On the Blackfeet Reservation, buffalo and a nearly lost language are coming back. Farther south, women entrepreneurs and a community wool mill are rebuilding rural economies.

10:00 Mayor Humphrey of Minneapolis

When Hubert Humphrey became the mayor of Minneapolis in June of 1945 at age 34, he used the office as a bully pulpit to change the face of a troubled city. After confronting organized crime, restructuring the police department, and creating the nation's first enforceable fair employment law, he staged a heroic battle against racism and anti-Semitism in city policies and practices. This would begin his life-long crusade for civil and human rights. As his reputation spread throughout the country, he was recruited to speak at the 1948 Democratic Convention in Philadelphia, where his courageous words changed the Democratic Party and signaled the beginning of the modern civil rights movement.

11:00 Feeling Good About America: The 1976 Presidential Election

By 1976, it seemed America was finally on the right track. The Vietnam War and the assassinations of several important political figures were behind us. Vice President Spiro Agnew's corruption was fading from the public's memory, and the crimes of Watergate forced Nixon to resign from the presidency. Americans were ready to be normal again. A new feeling was sweeping coast to coast as people pulled together to celebrate the nation's bicentennial, and to select a new president who could help close the book on an awful decade. FEELING GOOD ABOUT AMERICA: THE 1976 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION chronicles the race between incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford and Democratic candidate and Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter, who stepped onto the national stage touting his outsider status and promising, "I'll never lie to you." The documentary explores Ford's pardon of Richard Nixon, the anti-establishment sentiment surging through the country, Carter's primary strategy in a crowded field, and the challenge to Ford by Ronald Reagan for the Republican nomination. Using a combination of archival clips and interviews, the film examines this close race and discusses how the 1976 Presidential election was the last time in which the country wasn't polarized in the manner it is today. The documentary features: historian and author Douglas Brinkley; political analyst Larry J. Sabato; journalist and political commentator Fred Barnes; Carter's National Security Advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski; and President Ford's son, Jack Ford; among many others.

27 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: The Pioneers

Discover how Neil Patrick Harris, Gloria Steinem and Sandra Cisneros are connected to pioneers who broke new ground and paved the way for their modern-day descendants to continue shaping our culture.

9:00 Breaking the Deadlock: AI Who's In Control?

Moderator Aaron Tang guides a panel of prominent voices through complex hypothetical scenarios designed to encourage civil dialogue.

10:00 In Pursuit: Lessons of American Leadership

Based on More Perfect's groundbreaking IN PURSUIT project, Retro Report brings leadership lessons learned from presidents and first ladies vividly to life, weaving together new voices, archival material and documentary storytelling to honor America's 250th birthday.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 19

28 | Wed

8:00 Nature: Tiger Island, Part II

In Nepal, the crew uses thermal cameras to film tigers at night, revealing previously unseen behavior. A new tiger mom must keep her growing cub out of trouble, while another tigress' cubs are stalked by the returning male 'king' of Tiger Island.

9:00 Nova: Evolution: Body Builders

From the first time two cells stuck together, evolution has been crafting new bodie -biological machines then put to the test by Earth's ever-changing environments. Discover the process behind the incredible variety of animal shapes and sizes.

10:00 Secrets of the Dead: Field of Vampires

A terrifying discovery: A skeleton dating from 1650 buried with a sickle across her neck and giant padlock on her toe - double protection to keep her from rising from the dead. Whoever buried her was petrified of her returning from the grave. All the evidence is she was buried as a vampire. She's found wearing a silk cap with a gold headdress. Inside her mouth, which was green and possibly the result of poison, is a leather pouch with writing on it. And she's not alone, ultimately, more than 50 deviant burials around her. Who was she? What did all of the burial rituals mean?

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 20

29 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Essex County Colonial | Bigger Isn't Better

Zack creates an above ground life size demonstration with see-through pipes to explain why bigger isn't always better when it comes to the size of a sewer line. Inside, Zack stabilizes squeaky stairs, and Kevin helps install new pocket door hardware.

8:30 Ask This Old House: Cracked Foundation Skirting

Tom Silva uses a water demonstration to explain common gutter mistakes. Ross Trethewey installs a Wi-Fi kit that turns an old mini-split into a smart, app-controlled unit. After, some of the team watches some throwback clips of when their Boston accents came out wicked strong. Then, Mark McCullough removes and re-installs stucco foundation skirting.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors

9:30 Under the Radar Michigan

10:00 Destination Michigan: Rivers

10:30 Great Getaways: Fun Times on the Hiawatha

We enjoy the Hiawatha National Forest so much that today we are going to bring you some of the highlights of our trips.

11:00 Amanpour and Company: Episode 21

30 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic

8:30 Off the Record

9:00 Great Performances: Jimmy Webb: American Songwriter

A hit-filled tribute to master songwriter, storyteller, musician and performer Jimmy Webb, whose iconic hits include 'Up, Up and Away,' 'Wichita Lineman,' 'By the Time I Get to Phoenix,' 'Galveston,' 'Didn't We' and 'MacArthur Park.'

10:30 The Highwaymen Live at Nassau Coliseum

31 | Sat

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage First Finds, Hour 6

Take a trip back to the 90s for ROADSHOW first season of finds including a Duncan Phyfe sewing table, ca. 1805, a 1924 Jane Peterson painting, and Tiffany vases, ca. 1895! Do the values of yesterday's treasures hold up in today's market?

9:00 As Time Goes By: White Hunter

Lionel's autobiography is finished. His publisher wants a picture of him on the cover, but Lionel is convinced this will stave off potential buyers.

9:30 Corner Gas

10:00 Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time: Alexa Rose, Parker Millsap

From the Tennessee-Virginia State Line, Farm and Fun Time brings you a high-energy, fun-filled performance that puts a modern spin on classic live radio, featuring contemporary roots music artists & segments that celebrate Appalachian Culture. Host Kris Truelsen and house band Bill and the Belles tie it all together for an entertaining experience you won't soon forget! This week's show features the profoundly well-crafted balladry of mountain songstress Alexa Rose, and expansive americana roots rock from Oklahoma based singer-songwriter Parker Millsap. We also take a visit to The Funny Farm in Chuckey, TN to learn more about teaching young children about working farm animals and the importance of eco-education.

11:00 Austin City Limits: Ty Myers

Country star Ty Myers makes his ACL debut, showcasing his soulful Texas sound and dynamic guitar skills. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter performs highlights from his genre-blending album Heavy On The Soul, inspired by Southern rock, soul and blues.