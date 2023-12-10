TV Listings | Primetime

Schedule as of 10/12/2023. Schedule and descriptions subject to change.

1 | Sun

8:00 Professor T: The Trial

As a major trial gets underway, Professor T presents the case to his students--it involves a caretaker accused of shooting dead his rich employer. It seems an open and shut case, but the Professor turns expert witness to prove otherwise.

9:00 Unforgotten On Masterpiece: Season 5, Episode 5

Sunny and Jess attempt a reset as they follow the clues in the case.

10:00 Van Der Valk On Masterpiece: Magic In Amsterdam, Part 1

The team is taken to the edge of reality following the death of a participant in a magical ritual invoking a demon. Is there a supernatural cause for the murder, or is there a much more earthbound explanation?

11:00 Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Johnny Ball and John Craven

2 | Mon

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Hartford 2023 Hour 1

Travel with ROADSHOW to Connecticut's capital for updated Season 13 finds including a Cartier gold bracelet watch, a Tiffany & Co. sapphire ring, and a Harriman Expedition album with Curtis photos. Guess the top $40,000 to $60,000 treasure!

9:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Las Vegas 2021 Hour 1

Learn if Las Vegas appraisals still hit the jackpot 14 years after ROADSHOW's visit. Catch an antique asscher-cut diamond ring, a 1923 Dempsey vs. Gibbons fight bell, and a 1970 Elvis Presley-signed album and belt. One is now worth $165,000-$175,000!

10:00 POV: Murders That Matter

How would you handle the trauma of losing a loved one? Set in Philadelphia, Murders That Matter documents African American, Muslim mother Movita Johnson-Harrell over five years as she transforms from a victim of violent trauma into a fierce advocate against gun violence in Black communities. Her relentless activism exposes the emotional and psychological toll the killings take on those left behind.

3 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Family: Lost and Found

Henry Louis Gates uses DNA detective work to solve family mysteries for actor Joe Manganiello and football star Tony Gonzalez-uncovering close relatives whose names they've never heard and compelling each man to rethink his own identity.

9:00 Becoming Frida Kahlo: A Star Is Born

Dangerous politics and turbulent love shock Frida's world, while love and trauma shape her final years. Diego and she divorce, then remarry. As her body fails her, her painting thrives.

10:00 Frontline: The Astros Edge: Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball

The Houston Astros cheating scandal and what it says about baseball today. With reporter Ben Reiter, the making of one of the best teams and worst scandals in modern MLB history, the limited accountability and how Astros baseball changed the sport.

4 | Wed

8:00 America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston: Utah: Choose Your Path

From the nomadic Dine tribes who have been here since time immemorial to the Mormons who made their religious pilgrimage in 1847, the expansive beauty of Utah has been a magnet for centuries. So what draws modern pilgrims? Baratunde journeys west to find out what they're seeking, and how they are shaping the outdoor culture today.

9:00 Nova: Ancient Earth: Birth of the Sky

Early Earth was a hellscape of molten lava and barren rock, bombarded by meteors, with no atmosphere at all. How did our familiar blue sky - the thin, life-giving band of gasses protecting our planet - come to be?

10:00 Evolution Earth: Grasslands

Grasslands are one of the planet's most important, yet most overlooked habitats. Follow scientists as they discover animal species with the power to transform and restore our grasslands, turning them into carbon sinks that could slow climate change.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

Tonight on Amanpour and Company: Anton Jager, Lecturer, Oxford University & Liana Fix, Fellow for Europe, Council on Foreign Relations; Ruth Simmons, Author, Up Home: One Girl's Journey. Hari Sreenivasan interviews Jessica Bennett, Contributing Editor, The New York Times & Mitch Prinstein, Chief Science Officer, American Psychological Association.

5 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Lexington | Shore We Can

The interior is demoed, and rebuilding has begun, including shoring up the rear foundation. The architect explains the new accessible design, and an accessibility showroom is toured for mobility solutions. A new energy code affects the reno.

8:30 Ask This Old House: String Lights, Kitchen Painting

Heath helps a homeowner install remote controlled patio string lights over their backyard patio; Mauro color matches and repaints a homeowners retro aqua kitchen cabinet; Tom talks through specialized levels for different types of projects.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors: Michigan Out of Doors 2340

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan: Muskegon

On this episode of UTR, we're back with a whole alphabet full of reasons why you need to make it to Muskegon. We'll show you some historic homes. Am I seeing double? A marvelous munchkin sized market and a speakeasy you'll want to shout about. We even go to a place that offers an awesome array of outdoor sports. Get ready to explore the cool people, places, and things that make Muskegon so magnificent.

10:00 Doc Martin: Single White Bevy

Local vet Angela Sim, has to consult Dr Martin Ellingham about a lump in her breast. Featuring the return of Robyn Addison as Janice Bone. Guest stars include Robyn Addison who returns as former nanny Janice Bone and Caroline Quentin ( Men Behaving Badly; Jonathan Creek) guest stars.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

Tonight on Amanpour and Company: With Bianna Golodryga. Hillary Clinton, Former U.S. Secretary of State (sneak peek of full exclusive interview that will air on Monday, 10/9); Norm Ornstein, Political scientist; Yascha Mounk, Author, The Identity Trap; Report: clandestine female education in Afghanistan. Hari Sreenivasan interviews Sheelah Kolhatka, Staff Writer, The New Yorker.

6 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic

8:30 Off the Record

Our guest is the head of the think tank Citizens Research Council Eric Lupher (lou-fer) on all levels of government are underfunded. Our lead story..the governor checks in on the auto strike. On the OTR panel Kyle Melinn, Clara Hendrickson, and Jonathon Oosting.

9:00 American Masters: Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes

Explore the extraordinary life and musical career of the legendary drummer, composer and social activist. The film follows Roach's career and personal struggles and triumphs, across a series of masterful musical innovations and artistic reinventions. His creativity and unshakable sense of mission kept him at the forefront of music and activism across seven decades--from the era of the Jim Crow south, to the Civil Rights years... from the heady days of post-war modern jazz, to the hip hop-era and beyond.

10:30 Next at the Kennedy Center: Let My Children Hear Mingus

The Kennedy Center celebrates jazz icon and social activist Charles Mingus at 100. Through performances and conversations, we explore how his outsized personality and inimitable style pushed boundaries and paved the way for future generations.

7 | Sat

9:00 Death In Paradise

The team investigate the murder of a water taxi driver at the same time as Neville receives an anonymous letter warning them a murder is due to take place.

10:00 Luna & Sophie: Diamonds and Thrills

11:00 Austin City Limits: Rodrigo y Gabriela featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra

8 | Sun

8:00 Professor T: Swansong

After discovering the body of an undercover police officer in the trunk of a car, the CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation against a major trafficker that appears to implicate one of their closest colleagues.

9:00 Unforgotten On Masterpiece: Season 5, Episode 6

Can Sunny, Jess, and the team bring the clues in the case together and unravel the secrets to solve it?

10:00 Van Der Valk On Masterpiece: Magic In Amsterdam, Part 2

As the investigation continues into an occult-related death, Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past. Van der Valk himself decides to open his heart once more to Lena. Will he get his happy ever after?

11:00 Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: James Bolam and Susan Jameson

9 | Mon

9:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Las Vegas 2021 Hour 2

Have the values of Vegas treasures-including a 1943 Albert Einstein letter, an early 20th-century gold signet ring collection, and a Louis Comfort Tiffany seascape oil from around 1880-gone up, down, or stayed the same since 2007? Place your bets!

10:00 Independent Lens: El Equipo

A U.S. anthropologist sets out to train Latin American students in the use of forensic anthropology. Their goal: to investigate disappearances in Argentina during the "dirty war."

10 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Chosen

Henry Louis Gates helps actors David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their roots from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe to the United States-telling stories of triumph and tragedy that laid the groundwork for his guest's success.

9:00 Frontline: Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk's long and often troubled relationship with Twitter. Musk's journey from one of the platform's most provocative users to its sole proprietor, exploring the acquisition, free speech and the company's uncertain future.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

11 | Wed

8:00 America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston: Maine: Embrace The Cold

With its magnificent coastline and densely wooded interior, Maine is a place where outdoor adventure has a long history, and people are so committed to their outdoor passions that even the brutal winters can't deter them.

9:00 Nova: Ancient Earth: Frozen

700 million years ago, Earth was a giant snowball cloaked in ice from pole to pole. How did life manage to hold on through this deadly deep freeze, find creative ways to bounce back, and thrive in the dramatically different world that emerged?

10:00 Secrets of the Dead: The Sunken Basilica

2014, Turkey. A normal survey flight over Lake Iznik unexpectedly reveals the sunken remains a 4th century basilica. The discovery prompts scientists to probe the elusive history and geology behind the demise of the church that was built in ancient Nicaea -- now known as Iznik. When was the basilica destroyed? How did the basilica get swallowed up by Lake Iznik? And what happened to its community? Spanning the globe, this investigation follows a world-renowned team in this underwater excavation. Thanks to exclusive access to the site, including critical aerial and underwater cinematography, and spectacular CGI, we time travel through the centuries, back to the Roman and Byzantine time, and at the foundation of Christianity itself.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

Tonight on Amanpour and Company: Special Coverage: Israel at War; Jonathan Conricus, IDF Spokesperson; Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin (Ret.), Former Head of Israeli Defense Intelligence; Report: Massacre at Kfar Aza Kibbutz; Sahar Ben-Sela, Survivor of music festival massacre; Kim Ghattas, Distinguished Fellow, Columbia Univ. Institute of Global Politics; Mosab Abu Toha, Palestinian Poet; Bernardo Arevalo, Guatemalan President-elect.

12 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Lexington | The Big Dig

Accessible features integrated into the design begin at construction. A new mechanical room connects to the old via a block wall tunnel, HVAC ducting is buried underground, and after learning about residential elevators, framing begins for one.

8:30 Ask This Old House: Shower Valve Repair, Sloped Landscape

AskTOH welcomes Landscape Contractor, Lee Gilliam to the cast; Richard helps a homeowner repair a leaking 3-valve shower while retaining the bathrooms original 1930's tile; Lee and Jenn work together to refresh a homeowner's eroding sloped yard.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors: Michigan Out of Doors 2341

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan: Jackson

On this awesome episode of UTR, we're back in Jackson for an underground railroad. Some hot food and cold brew you'll wanna do, and a collection of captivating concrete campuses. We'll even meet a super cool couple who will quell your ice cream cravings, not to mention their bonafide burger. Get ready to explore the cool people, places, and things that make Jackson just right.

10:00 Doc Martin: Licence to Practice

Wedding bells are ringing in Portwenn with the preparations for Morwenna and Al's wedding. But some last minute hitches threaten to jeopardize their big day. Guest stars include Tom Conti (Miranda; Lark Rise to Candleford; Friends).

11:00 Amanpour and Company

13 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic

Moderator Jeffrey Goldberg hosts a panel of top journalists covering the Middle East, Congress, and the White House as war unfolds in the Holy Land and Congress is roiling in conflict.

8:30 War in the Holy Land: A PBS News Special Report

Co-anchored by PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz from Israel and Geoff Bennett from our nation's capital, the one-hour primetime special will wrap the historic, devastating week of violence in Israel and Gaza with reports from the region, interviews and analysis on the path forward for the Middle East and rest of the world.

9:30 Off the Record

10:00 Next at the Kennedy Center: Robert Glasper's Black Radio

Robert Glasper, five-time Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, and producer, invites his tightly knit community of collaborators to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his iconic, award-winning, and cross-genre revolutionary album - Black Radio. Accompanied by Lalah Hathaway, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bilal, and many more, Glasper reimagines his seminal album and reflects on how the album has profoundly transformed black music in the decade since its conception.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

14 | Sat

9:00 Death In Paradise

The team must prove Neville's innocence after Professor Cartwright is murdered. DI Karen Flitcroft from the Department of Policing Standards takes over the investigation. The investigation leads Naomi and Selwyn to Justin West at the preppers commune.

10:00 Luna & Sophie: Family Disgrace

11:00 Austin City Limits: Jenny Lewis/Muna

15 | Sun

8:00 Hotel Portofino: Returns

Bella's plans to build a spa in the basement are running over budget while she deals with an unexpected and unwelcome return from someone closer to home. Meanwhile, the hotel is facing an anonymous inspection from an influential travel guide.

9:00 World On Fire On Masterpiece

The war reaches the sands of the Egyptian desert while bombs fall on Manchester, and Harry introduces an explosive force into Robina's household.

10:00 Annika On Masterpiece

When a phone with a recording of a brutal drowning is handed to police headquarters, the pressure is on for Annika and the team to track down the murderer.

11:00 Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Rory McGrath and Steve Punt

16 | Mon

8:00 The American Buffalo: Blood Memory

The dramatic story of how America's national mammal, which sustained the lives of Native people, was driven to the brink of extinction. Ken Burns recounts the tragic collision of two opposing views of the natural world.

17 | Tue

8:00 The American Buffalo: Into The Storm

By the late 1880s, the buffalo that once numbered in the tens of millions is teetering on the brink of extinction. But a diverse and unlikely collection of Americans start a movement that rescues the national mammal from disappearing forever.

18 | Wed

8:00 Nature: The Platypus Guardian

This story is about an extraordinary man and a mysterious animal living on an island at the end of the world Tasmania. Peter Walsh is a Tasmanian with no background in natural history, yet he has become obsessed with one of nature's least understood and most unlikely creature, the platypus. Walsh is on a mission to observe and understand the animals and save them from urban development in the capital city of Hobart. He has befriended one particular female he named Zoom. She lets him into her secretive world and a relationship like no other develops. Walsh will reveal the life of this enigmatic creature, but his time is precious as he manages with his MS diagnosis.

9:00 Nova: Ancient Earth: Life Rising

For billions of years, life teemed in Earth's oceans while the land was desolate and inhospitable. See how life made the leap to land, transforming a barren, rocky landscape into the lush, green world we call home.

10:00 Secrets of the Dead: Jurassic Fortunes

Some people collect works of art, others collect dinosaurs. These wealthy enthusiasts dream of decorating their homes and offices with T-Rex skeletons, bringing millions of dollars to auction houses to snatch up the bones of the great extinct dinosaurs. A controversial hobby and, above all, a form of speculation which can lead to a lawless "bone rush," paleontologists and museums around the world, already deprived of their subjects of study, are sometimes forced to solicit these new patrons. This film follows the journey of the largest Triceratops fossil ever found.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

19 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Lexington | Engineered for Accessibility

A lally column stands in the way of the new open floor plan. As a solution, it is removed, and the ridge beam is replaced with a trio of engineered beams. The new landscape is previewed in 3d, and tips are shared for creating an accessible bathroom.

8:30 Ask This Old House: Creosote Removal, Utility Cover

Nathan heads to Tulsa, OK, to build a replacement utility cover; Ross discusses low-level carbon monoxide exposure and differences in CO detectors and monitors; Mark helps a homeowner clean out creosote build-up in their brick kitchen fireplace.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors: Michigan Out of Doors 2342

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan: Battle Creek

On this awesome episode of UTR, we're back in beautiful Battle Creek for a cool caf? with a conscience, a farm market with marketly more, and a place where you can land a great meal, literally. Heck, we'll even show you a place where kids laugh and learn, all at the same time. Get ready to explore the cool people, places, and things that make Battle Creek so solid.

10:00 Doc Martin: To The Lighthouse

Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny as a GMC representative has come to assess him and his surgery. Meanwhile, Al accidentally proposes to Morwenna, and Mrs Tishell has a new lease on life.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

20 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic

8:30 Off the Record

9:00 Next at the Kennedy Center: Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture

In bridging traditions from past to present, this episode explores the subtle and complex representation of the contemporary Indigenous experience. Featuring special performances and interviews by two-spirit writer and interdisciplinary artist Ty Defoe, Native & African-American singer-songwriter Martha Redbone, and electronic music duo The Halluci Nation.

10:00 Art21: Art in the Twenty-First Century: Friends & Strangers

Four contemporary artists look inside and outside their immediate circles to find emotional connections and build community. This film showcases playful and poignant sculptures, performances, and more. Includes celebrated filmmaker Miranda July.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

21 | Sat

9:00 Death In Paradise

The team investigate the murder of a renowned calypso singer's husband. Meanwhile, Neville struggles with Sophie's revelations and contemplates his future in Saint Marie.

10:00 Luna & Sophie: The Container

11:00 Austin City Limits: Lil Yachty/Sudan Archives

22 | Sun

8:00 Hotel Portofino: Alliances

As Cecil tries to buy his way back into Bella's affections, Lucian and Constance acknowledge their mutual attraction. Elsewhere, Nish overcomes his qualms to help Gianluca strike a blow against Mussolini's Fascists with disastrous results.

9:00 World On Fire On Masterpiece

Harry struggles to adapt to the realities of desert combat and Lois longs to leave home. In Paris, Henriette is in grave danger, and in Manchester, a mysterious stranger arrives at Robina's door.

10:00 Annika On Masterpiece

Anika and the team are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner whose body is pulled out of the Forth River.

11:00 Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Christopher Timothy and Patrick Robinson

23 | Mon

9:00 Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Wichita

What are wonderful Wichita treasures from 13 years ago worth today? Discover updated appraisals such as an Edward Onslow Ford bronze, 1962 left-handed Fender Stratocaster and Goldsmith Chandlee surveyor's compass from around 1790. One is now $55,000.

10:00 POV: Aurora's Sunrise

At 14, Aurora Madriganian survived the horrors of the Armenian Genocide and escaped to New York, where her story became a media sensation. Her newfound fame led to her starring as herself in Auction of Souls, one of Hollywood's earliest blockbusters. Blending storybook animation, video testimony, and rediscovered footage from her lost silent epic, Aurora's Sunrise revives her forgotten story.

24 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: And Still I Rise

Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of activist Angela Y. Davis and statesman Jeh Johnson, using DNA and long-lost records to redefine notions of the black experience-and challenge preconceptions of America's past.

9:00 Native America: New Worlds

Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration. From the surface of Mars to the New York City hip hop scene to the Pine Ridge Reservation, Native traditions are transforming life on Earth and other worlds.

10:00 Bring Her Home

BRING HER HOME follows three Indigenous women - an artist, an activist and a politician - as they work to vindicate and honor their relatives who are victims in the growing epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. As they face the lasting effects of historical trauma, each woman searches for healing while navigating the oppressive systems that brought about this very crisis.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

25 | Wed

8:00 Spy in the Ocean, A Nature Miniseries: Deep Thinkers

Spy creatures reveal an ocean full of startling ways of thinking, including large-brained whales, smart octopi, diving monkeys, creative fish and other intelligent animals.

9:00 Nova: Ancient Earth: Inferno

252 million years ago, a devastating mass extinction wiped out about 90% of all species on Earth. Follow scientists as they piece together evidence to discover how life survived and set the stage for a new dominant life form: the dinosaurs.

10:00 Secrets of the Dead: Eiffel's Race to the Top

Discover the untold story behind Paris' most famous landmark and the race to build a monument 1,000 feet tall. Through dramatic recreations, official renderings and personal archives, see how the Eiffel Tower became an icon.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

26 | Thu

8:00 This Old House: Lexington | Gone Geo

A new wall of windows with a zero-threshold entry to the patio is framed. Geothermal energy is chosen to heat and cool the home. The new system is explained and digging begins for the wells. The exterior gets a new look with an exposed steel beam.

8:30 Ask This Old House: Generator Hookup, Brick Lintel Repair

Heath helps a homeowner install a generator hook up to the homes circuit board; Environmental contractor, Ron Peik demystifies asbestos and shares options for mitigation; Mark fixes an insufficient brick lintel repair on an 1833 home.

9:00 Michigan Out of Doors: Michigan Out of Doors 2343

9:30 Under The Radar Michigan: Best of....

10:00 Doc Martin: The Shock of the New

Martin's GMC report has arrived. He's required to pass three refresher courses which will decide whether he is deemed fit to practice, starting with a phlebotomy course.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

27 | Fri

8:00 Washington Week with the Atlantic

8:30 Off the Record

9:00 Great Performances: New York City Ballet In Madrid

Enjoy an evening of dance from Madrid's Teatro Real, beginning with George Balanchine's "Serenade" and "Square Dance," followed by "The Times Are Racing" by current NYCB resident choreographer Justin Peck set to an electronic score.

10:30 One Voice: The Songs We Share: Broadway

Learn which Broadway showtunes were recorded by the Rat Pack, Johnny Mathis and other chart-topping artists of the time to be sung outside the theater as anthems, giving a broader voice to our changing society.

11:00 Amanpour and Company

28 | Sat

9:00 Luna & Sophie: Fatal Attraction

Luna's father, Harald, who has been in prison for some time, believes he saw a murder in the prison, but there's no corpse and no missing person.

10:00 Luna & Sophie: The Suicide Tree

11:00 Austin City Limits: Margo Price/Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

29 | Sun

8:00 Hotel Portofino: Comings Together

Cecil becomes embroiled with gangsters who have taken over the local casino. With Nish on the run and now being hunted by Danioni, Bella and Lucian must help him avoid arrest. And emotions between Lucian and Constance come to a head.

9:00 World On Fire On Masterpiece

As Stan and Rajib make a hasty retreat across the desert, Marga reasserts her commitment to the Fuhrer. Meanwhile, David is in peril in the skies over France.

10:00 Annika On Masterpiece

Annika reflects on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as she and the team investigate a Scottish millionaire found dead in his own shark tank.

11:00 Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Sian Williams and Carol Kirkwood

30 | Mon

8:00 Antiques Roadshow: Thrills & Chills

Watch ROADSHOW's thrilling and chilling appraisals, including a MAD Issue 8 complete "Frank N. Stein" story, a German wax-head doll, and a Georgian & Victorian mourning jewelry collection. Dare to guess the top $80,000 to $120,000 find!

9:00 American Experience: The War On Disco

Discover the incredible characters and epic stories that have shaped America's past and present. Television's most-watched history series, acclaimed by viewers and critics alike, has been honored with every major broadcast award.

10:00 POV: Fire Through Dry Grass

Wearing snapback caps and Air Jordans, the Reality Poets don't look like typical nursing home residents. In Fire Through Dry Grass, these young, Black and brown disabled artists document their lives on lockdown during Covid, using their poetry and art to underscore the danger and imprisonment they feel. In the face of institutional neglect, they refuse to be abused, confined, and erased.

31 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Anchormen

Henry Louis Gates introduces trail-blazing journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones to the ancestors who blazed a trail for them, meeting runaway slaves and immigrant settlers who took enormous chances so that their descendants might thrive.

9:00 Native America: Warrior Spirit

Across Native America, warrior traditions support incredible athletes and connect people to combat, games, and glory. Celebrate and honor the men and women who live and breathe this legacy today.

10:00 Frontline: McConnell, The Gop & The Court

How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics. Amid scrutiny of the high court, and a power struggle in the GOP, McConnell's rise and role pushing the judiciary to the right, and America's polarized democracy.

11:00 Amanpour and Company