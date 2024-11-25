WKAR Giving Tuesday Giveaway Schedule and Official Rules | November 2024

Official Rules

To enter, MAKE A GIVING TUESDAY GIFT HERE TO WKAR. Or, to enter the drawing without making a gift, enter your name and contact info on this form or call 517-884-4747. Entries must be received by the time indicated on the date of the drawing.

Winners will be chosen at random and will be notified by phone and/or by email on the morning following the drawing.

WKAR drawings are open to all listeners 18 years of age or older. Membership or other financial donation to WKAR is not required. One entry per person, per drawing. People are eligible to win tickets or other prizes once per six (6) month period. Employees of WKAR, members of their immediate family and persons living in the same household are not eligible to win. Drawings are restricted to persons living in the United States. If winners cannot be contacted in person, by phone, or email within 48 hours of the drawing, alternate winners will be chosen at random.

Existing sustainers of WKAR with current standing will automatically be entered into the drawings.

Participants agree to the Official Rules and that WKAR and Michigan State University have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses or damage of any kind resulting from their use of the prizes or participation in the drawings.

Taxes and other expenses are the responsibility of the winner.

All entries become the property of WKAR. Entrants agree that their names may be used by the station for promotional purposes or in association with their entry.

Odds of winning depend on the number of prizes available and the number of entries received. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Names of winners may be obtained by contacting WKAR at 517-884-4747.

11/12/24