Half Empty, Half Thriving: Jackson malls show stark contrast | Michigan's Mall Meltdown Pt. 3

Jackson Area

The situation with Jackson's two indoor malls is just as complex as the malls in the Capital Region.

Walking through Westwood Mall, the 51% vacancy rate WKAR News found on July 18 was apparent. Of the 45 storefronts, 23 have their lights off, spaces empty and gates closed.

WKAR News observed that most customers flocked to the mall's two anchor stores: JCPenney and Walmart.

One seemingly occupied storefront, 517 Drift, has its lights off and a handwritten sign pressed against the glass that read, "Sorry we are closed. Not sure if we will open back up."

This mall has the same owner as the Lansing Mall: New York City-based Summit Properties. WKAR News reached out to Summit Properties via email and phone numerous times during the past month regarding its Mid-Michigan footprint. All inquiries went unanswered.

Westwood's neighboring mall, Jackson Crossing, tells a very different story.

Only 13% of its stores were sitting empty when WKAR observed it on July 22. General manager Jane Flores said the mall seems to be doing better than ever.

But why?

"Management is everything," Flores said. "You've got to be a good manager. You can't let a store move out without having something coming in or why not negotiate it and do something to save it."

Flores said Jackson Crossing is in the final stages of signing a new anchor store to fill its one vacant anchor space, which was previously occupied by MC Sporting Goods.

Community engagement is also an important pillar of Jackson Crossing. Flores says working with non-profit organizations and organizing other events that directly benefit the community can ensure that people always have a reason to come to the mall.

She gave an example of a back-to-school event in late August for kids where items like donated backpacks will be given away to attendees.

"We want this to be a place that people feel invited to and comfortable and safe while they're here," she said. "So, community is everything."