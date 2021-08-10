Lansing, Grand Ledge Will Require Face Masks In All Buildings In 2021-22 School Year

The Lansing School District will require everyone entering its buildings to wear a face mask.

Masks will be required at all schools and on district provided transportation.

Seating charts will be used in classrooms, and dividers will be in place to maintain social distancing.

Lansing schools will also use air filtration and portable UV light systems to promote good sanitation.

The emergence of the coronavirus delta variant is a serious concern for many parents.

Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said his team is doing a lot of outreach to explain their safety measures.

“Parents will call me personally, and I’m happy to talk to them,” Shuldiner said. “We’re here to assuage as many fears as we possibly can, but also to say, we totally hear you. If this isn’t enough, that’s why we have an online school.”

The superintendent said Lansing’s online program is available to any Michigan student as an option this year.

Officials are encouraging all school families to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccinations will be conducted at Lansing’s three high schools during the first two weeks of school.

Classes begin Aug. 30.

Grand Ledge Public Schools will also impose a mask mandate in its buildings effective Aug.16.

The district says it’s following CDC guidance recommending universal indoor masking for all students, staff and visitors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Director of Communications John Ellsworth said the Grand Ledge school board heard a variety of opinions on the mandate before the vote.

“What we had heard from our families is that in-person learning was the priority, and so we’re working now to make that as possible as we can, in the most consistent manner that we can and to minimize those interruptions,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth said the district will also employ social distancing measures and strict cleaning protocols, including using electrostatic sprayers to disinfect surfaces.

