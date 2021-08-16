© 2021
WKAR News

Former Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell Dies At Age 64

WKAR Public Media | By Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio
Published August 16, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT
headshot of Paul Mitchell
Rep. Paul Mitchell's website
/
Mitchell was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Paul Mitchell, a successful Michigan businessman turned Republican politician who later clashed with the highest ranks of the GOP has died. He was 64 years old.

He ran unsuccessfully as a Republican in Michigan’s Fourth Congressional district in 2014.

Then he moved, and two years later won the Tenth Congressional seat.

Mitchell served two terms in Washington, representing the Thumb region and parts of Macomb County.

But he decided not to seek a third term in 2020, complaining “rhetoric overwhelms policy” in the nation’s capitol.

Mitchell switched from Republican to Independent in his final days in office.

That's after criticizing former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

He told party leaders he worried U.S. democracy "would be damaged" because Republicans continued to push erroneous claims of fraud.

Mitchel was diagnosed with renal cancer earlier this year.

WKAR News