Former Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell Dies At Age 64

Paul Mitchell, a successful Michigan businessman turned Republican politician who later clashed with the highest ranks of the GOP has died. He was 64 years old.

He ran unsuccessfully as a Republican in Michigan’s Fourth Congressional district in 2014.

Then he moved, and two years later won the Tenth Congressional seat.

Mitchell served two terms in Washington, representing the Thumb region and parts of Macomb County.

Congressman Paul Mitchell was a fierce, independent voice for Michiganders. He led with his values and always spoke out for what he felt was right. We will miss you, Paul. pic.twitter.com/dPewvHVaFS — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) August 16, 2021

But he decided not to seek a third term in 2020, complaining “rhetoric overwhelms policy” in the nation’s capitol.

Mitchell switched from Republican to Independent in his final days in office.

That's after criticizing former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

He told party leaders he worried U.S. democracy "would be damaged" because Republicans continued to push erroneous claims of fraud.

Mitchel was diagnosed with renal cancer earlier this year.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Paul Mitchell. He was a steadfast leader who demonstrated unwavering commitment to the principles he believed in. Gabriella & I extend condolences to his wife Sherry & their children. Our hearts are w/ them as they mourn this loss. — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) August 16, 2021

My heart is heavy with the passing of Paul Mitchell, who we lost way too soon and way too fast. Paul was one of my first friends in Congress and was an incredibly decent and compassionate person. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) August 16, 2021