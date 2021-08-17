Huizenga Calls For Resignations Of Intelligence And Military Leaders

In the wake of the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a West Michigan U.S. Congressman is calling for the resignations of intelligence and military leaders.

U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga is calling the events unfolding in Afghanistan “tragic” and lays the blame at the feet of President Joe Biden and others.

“This should not and could not have, if it was done properly, ended this way.”

The Zeeland Republican calling out the President and the State Department for describing the embassy evacuation as “orderly” ridiculous and not the case at all.

“I think there has been a massive failure both in military leadership, as well as the intelligence leadership, and it starts with Antony Blinken at State Department. I think Antony Blinken ought to resign as Secretary of State. I think General Milley ought to resign as Joint Chiefs.”

Moving forward, Huizenga recommends U.S. troops create a security bubble around the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul assisting with the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghans who assisted with U.S. operations. Huizinga also says the U.S. has a responsibility to protect Afghan women and religious and ethnic minorities.