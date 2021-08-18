© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Jackson Approves Gun Violence Prevention Program

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published August 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT
guns1_0.jpg
WKAR File Photo
/
The City of Jackson is participating in an outreach program to talk directly with people at high risk of committing gun violence.

The city of Jackson is trying a new strategy to reduce incidents of gun violence.

The city will spend $1.5 million to participate in the Group Violence Intervention program.

GVI is a national initiative that brings law enforcement, social service agencies and community leaders together to talk directly with people who are at high risk of committing serious crimes like homicide.

Jackson city spokesperson Aaron Dimick says local police can only do so much, and that the city needs a new approach to public safety.

Read: Proposal - Reducing Serious Violence In Jackson, MI

“We’re an urban community,” Dimick said. “I think that we’re not unique when it comes to a gun violence issue, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take our own unique approach.”

The city will partner with the National Network for Safe Communities to implement the program, which has seen successful outcomes in cities like Oakland and New Haven.

They will listen to people in their communities that they trust. We think a lot of them want out.
Louisa Aviles, National Network For Safe Communities

GVI program director Louisa Aviles says most dangerous offenders are more traumatized than they are predatory.

“They will listen to people in their community that they trust. We think a lot of them want out, and as communities we can commit to doing everything that we know how to do to keep the people at highest risk safe, alive and out of prison.” Aviles noted.

“They’re walking around at real risk of getting hurt or killed,” Aviles added. “They’re involved in peer situations and social situations that have them getting into very dangerous, high-risk scenarios. It’s absolutely a myth that everybody’s dangerous all the time and that it’s impossible to talk to people.”

The funding will allow the city to hire a GVI program coordinator and a social worker to assist the Jackson Police Department.

