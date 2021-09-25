© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Leader Of State’s COVID-19 Response Stepping Down

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published September 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT
khaldun2.jpg
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, right, at a press conference during the pandemic.

The doctor who led Michigan’s COVID-19 pandemic response is leaving state government.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has accepted a new position and will be replaced by a high-ranking physician within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Thanks to Dr. J’s around-the-clock leadership, our state acted quickly with the best available data and science to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save countless lives during the pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement released by her office.

Dr. Khaldun was a frequent presence alongside Governor Gretchen Whitmer, often taking questions and giving detailed answers on the state’s pandemic response. She said recently that she would recommend issuing new pandemic orders if it was possible to ensure they would be followed.

Her interim replacement will be Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, a senior public health physician with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Dr. Bagdasarian has been a critical member of our public health team throughout the pandemic. She’s worked closely with Doctor J and Governor Whitmer to make the tough decisions that have saved thousands of lives,” said Whitmer Press Secretary Bobby Leddy. “She led our state’s testing strategy and with her wealth of knowledge, she is the best fit to continue to lead during this pandemic.”

Dr. Bagdasarian will serve as interim chief medical executive starting October 1 while a search begins for a permanent replacement.

“We hope that Dr. Bagdasarian will consider putting her hat in the ring,” said Leddy.

The chief medical executive is a cabinet-level position, but it does not require confirmation by the Republican-controlled state Senate.

Tags

WKAR NewsCOVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
Rick Pluta
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE