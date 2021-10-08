LSO to kickoff 92nd season with first indoor concert in nearly 2 years

Live classical music performed indoors is returning to mid-Michigan.

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 92nd season Saturday with its first in-person concert at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts in nearly two years.

The last time the LSO performed before a live audience at the Wharton Center was January of 2020, shortly before COVID-19 forced widespread quarantines.

The first MasterWorks concert of the new season features pianist Michael Brown.

LSO music director Timothy Muffitt calls Brown a true “21st century musician” who’s a talented advocate for his craft.

“Michael is someone who’s not only going to play Tchaikovsky’s piano concerto brilliantly, but he also represents an important presence in the classical music world today,” said Muffitt. “So, we’re really thrilled to have him and have his energy with us on stage.”

In addition to Tchaikovsky, the program will feature Leonard Bernstein’s “On The Town: Three Dance Episodes,” and a piece called “Gathering Together,” a Roger Briggs composition based on a poem by Patricia Goedicke.

The poem will be read aloud by Lansing-area resident and author Dr. Suban Nur Cooley.

Muffitt says the orchestra is excited to perform once again for its patrons and fans.

“Of course, we love the music for itself, but the real love comes in sharing it with other music enthusiasts,” he said. “It’s a big part of who we are and what we do as musicians and certainly as an organization. We’re here to share music with the community.”

Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Social distancing protocols are also in place for audience members.

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s first MasterWorks concert of the 2021-22 season will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wharton Center in East Lansing.

