Michigan moves to fund mental health like physical health

Starting this month, 13 mental health and addiction clinics across Michigan will receive the same Medicaid funding as any other health center.

That's in an effort to help bridge the stigmatic and funding divide between mental and physical health.

The selected Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics meet high standards of care for those in need of mental health and addiction services.

They will now be fully reimbursed by Medicaid. That is the same as other health care services and instead of relying on grants to supplement costs.

