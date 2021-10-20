COVID cases prompt Lansing shelters to halt new intakes

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are prompting two Lansing homeless service providers to stop accepting new clients for the time being.

The City Rescue Mission of Lansing operates two shelters in the city.

Executive director Mark Criss says seven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the past week at its women and children’s shelter on south Cedar St.

Those cases have forced the nonprofit to refuse any new intakes.

“So, we’ll try to quarantine all those that we can,” Criss said. “We’re working with the health department to identify what the next steps would be, but this really is not excessive; it’s just a cautionary reaction to the COVID positives.”

Criss says the City Rescue Mission of Lansing will resume accepting new clients after the shelter has had two weeks of negative test results.

Meanwhile, The New Hope Community Center, which is operated by Holy Cross Services, is also closed to the public until Nov. 1.

