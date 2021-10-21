© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Michigan’s October jobs report shows slight bump

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published October 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT
211021_help_wanted_tim-mossholder-vdhNO4mGQ14-unsplash.jpg
Tim Mossholder
/
Unsplash

New numbers show employment in Michigan increased slightly in Michigan last month. That data shows Michigan’s official jobless rate in September was 4.6 percent.

The jobs report was released Wednesday by the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

The leisure and hospitality sectors showed the most job gains on a seasonally adjusted basis. Manufacturing edged up slightly, while education and health services showed a slight decline.

Bruce Weaver with the Michigan Bureau of Labor Information and Strategic Initiatives says the employment picture appears to be improving, but it’s not enough to label it a recovery.

“The labor force is down largely due to the impact of the pandemic over the year, but it has risen now for two consecutive months,” he told Michigan Public Radio.

“If you looked at the rate back in September of last year, the rate in Michigan in terms of unemployment was eight-point-two percent,” he said. “But it also means that unemployment still remains above what the state was recording prior to the pandemic.”

The state jobs numbers roughly track what’s happening across the country.

Rick Pluta
