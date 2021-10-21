Walk up, or drive-in: The Capital City Film Festival is back in Lansing

The Capital City Film Festival is back in Lansing this week. The four-night festival returns to a drive-in format used last December.

The festival is known for screening movies from around the world, including short films, in unusual venues. Live music has also been a big part of the festival.

In April 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Last December, they managed to show movies for a couple of nights in a drive-in format. Now, there will be four nights of films in a parking lot at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Washtenaw Street in downtown Lansing.

Festival co-founder Dominic Cochran said viewers can sit in their cars and tune in to audio through their FM radios. There also will be a sound system for walk-ins.

“Even when we were in December,” Cochran says, “we did have people sitting out in chairs and just bundling up, and so I think we’ll get more of that this weekend.”

The festival is free. Time slots are evenings at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Including short films, 49 movies are included in this year's lineup.

Cochran hopes the festival will return to its original format, with more venues and live music, next April.