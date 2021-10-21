© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Walk up, or drive-in: The Capital City Film Festival is back in Lansing

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published October 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Italian film 'The Lion Rock' can be seen Thursday at 9:30 p.m. at the Capital City Film Festival in downtown Lansing.

The festival will be conducted drive-in style in a downtown parking lot.

The Capital City Film Festival is back in Lansing this week. The four-night festival returns to a drive-in format used last December.

The festival is known for screening movies from around the world, including short films, in unusual venues. Live music has also been a big part of the festival.

In April 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Last December, they managed to show movies for a couple of nights in a drive-in format. Now, there will be four nights of films in a parking lot at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Washtenaw Street in downtown Lansing.

Festival co-founder Dominic Cochran said viewers can sit in their cars and tune in to audio through their FM radios. There also will be a sound system for walk-ins.

“Even when we were in December,” Cochran says, “we did have people sitting out in chairs and just bundling up, and so I think we’ll get more of that this weekend.”

The festival is free. Time slots are evenings at 7:00 and 9:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Including short films, 49 movies are included in this year's lineup.

Cochran hopes the festival will return to its original format, with more venues and live music, next April.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also is an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
