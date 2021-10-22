© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Beaumont Health says 370 people could lose jobs over vaccine

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published October 22, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT
Image of a medical professional administers a vaccine wearing blue globes.
Courtesy
/
CANVA

Michigan’s largest health care provider suspended 1 percent of its workers after they failed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beaumont Health had set an Oct. 18 deadline. Crain's Detroit Business says the 370 employees now have until Nov. 16 to get a shot or they will be discharged. Spokesman Mark Geary says Beaumont hopes they decide to get the vaccine and return to work.

An additional 70 employees resigned.

At Henry Ford Health System, 400 refused to get the vaccine by an October deadline and lost their jobs.

Tags

WKAR NewsCOVID-19Coronavirus in Michigan
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE