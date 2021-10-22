Beaumont Health says 370 people could lose jobs over vaccine

Michigan’s largest health care provider suspended 1 percent of its workers after they failed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beaumont Health had set an Oct. 18 deadline. Crain's Detroit Business says the 370 employees now have until Nov. 16 to get a shot or they will be discharged. Spokesman Mark Geary says Beaumont hopes they decide to get the vaccine and return to work.

An additional 70 employees resigned.

At Henry Ford Health System, 400 refused to get the vaccine by an October deadline and lost their jobs.