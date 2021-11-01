© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MSU President Stanley signs amended contract, pay boosted to $960,000

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published November 1, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT
msu-sign.jpg
Courtesy
/
MSU
MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. has signed a $960,000 contract through July 31, 2024.

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. is getting a pay bump.

The increase follows a change in his contract.

Stanley has led the university since the fall of 2019.

Much of his tenure since then has focused on campus safety and operational measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stanley’s initial $800,000 contract included a 20% bonus, which he deferred.

Board of Trustees Chairman Dianne Byrum says now, the board has adjusted Stanley’s base pay to $960,000.

“We are not changing the total compensation of the president, but we’re getting rid of the reference to the bonus,” Byrum said. “It wasn’t transparent, and it was very confusing.”

Byrum says the board is “very pleased” with Stanley’s performance, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

“If you look across the campus community, the president is well-respected and trusted by both faculty and students,” she said. “So, we do believe the president has been very successful in a very difficult two years.”

Stanley’s new contract runs through July 31, 2024.

Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
