© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Ballot drive launched to bypass Whitmer veto of voucher plan

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 2, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT
signature
Edar
/
Pixabay

A ballot drive has been launched to sidestep Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s planned veto of Republican-proposed legislation that would authorize a school voucher-style system in Michigan.

Let MI Kids Learn needs to gather 340,000 valid voter signatures to send each of the two initiatives to the GOP-led Legislature.

Lawmakers then could enact the measures into law despite the Democratic governor’s opposition.

The proposals would let Michigan students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with scholarship accounts funded by people and corporations that would get equivalent income tax credits for their donations.

Democrats and other critics say the initiatives are unconstitutional.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE