Nov. 2021 election results: See how tax, school bonding proposals fared in mid-Michigan
Mid-Michigan voters faced a host of tax and school bonding proposals Tuesday.
Below are results from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties.
All vote tallies are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers in coming days.
Ingham County
- Mason park and trail millage - PASSES
- Leslie Public Schools bonding proposal
(Part of the district is in Jackson County) - FAILS
- Fowlerville Public Schools bonding proposal
(Parts of the district are in Shiawassee and Livingston counties.) - PASSES
- Perry Public Schools bonding proposal
(Part of the district is in Shiawassee County.) - PASSES
Eaton County
- Grand Ledge Public Schools sinking fund millage
(Parts of the district are in Clinton and Ionia counties.) - PASSES
Clinton County
- Bath Township Public Library millage renewal - PASSES
- DeWitt Public Schools bonding proposal - PASSES
Fulton Schools operating millage renewal and sinking fund renewal
(Part of the district is in Gratiot County.) - PASSES
Jackson County
- Columbia School District sinking fund millage (Parts of the school district are in Lenawee, Washtenaw and Hillsdale counties) - PASSES
- Marshall Public Schools bonding proposal
(Part of the district is in Calhoun County.) - FAILS
- North-Adams Jerome schools operating millage renewal
(Part of the district is in Hillsdale County.) - PASSES
- Waterloo Township police protection millage increase - PASSES