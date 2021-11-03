© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Nov. 2021 election results: See how tax, school bonding proposals fared in mid-Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr,
Karel Vega
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT
voting sign
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU

Mid-Michigan voters faced a host of tax and school bonding proposals Tuesday.

Below are results from Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties.

All vote tallies are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers in coming days.

Ingham County

  • Mason park and trail millage - PASSES
  • Leslie Public Schools bonding proposal
    (Part of the district is in Jackson County) - FAILS
  • Fowlerville Public Schools bonding proposal
    (Parts of the district are in Shiawassee and Livingston counties.) - PASSES
  • Perry Public Schools bonding proposal
    (Part of the district is in Shiawassee County.) - PASSES

Eaton County

  • Grand Ledge Public Schools sinking fund millage
    (Parts of the district are in Clinton and Ionia counties.) - PASSES

Clinton County

  • Bath Township Public Library millage renewal - PASSES
  • DeWitt Public Schools bonding proposal - PASSES

  • Fulton Schools operating millage renewal and sinking fund renewal
    (Part of the district is in Gratiot County.) - PASSES

    Jackson County

  • Columbia School District sinking fund millage (Parts of the school district are in Lenawee, Washtenaw and Hillsdale counties) - PASSES
  • Marshall Public Schools bonding proposal
    (Part of the district is in Calhoun County.) - FAILS
  • North-Adams Jerome schools operating millage renewal
    (Part of the district is in Hillsdale County.) - PASSES
  • Waterloo Township police protection millage increase - PASSES
WKAR News
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
Karel Vega
As managing editor, Karel Vega supervises news reporters and hosts of news programming, and is responsible for the planning and editing of WKAR's news content.
See stories by Karel Vega
Related Content
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE