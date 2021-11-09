© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

$1,000 bonuses now available to childcare workers

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published November 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST
gautam-arora-OVDtgUhUPBY-unsplash.jpg
Gautam Arora via Unsplash
/

Childcare providers in the state can now apply for an award from a $350 million grant program.

The “Child Care Stabilization Grant” assists providers with costs like providing $1,000 bonuses to employees, rent and insurance.

Alex Rossman is with the Michigan League for Public Policy. He said the move benefits more than individual workers or organizations.

"By providing that stability and helping prevent staff turnover or burnout, it’s also providing continuity and stability for kids in a childcare situation," Rossman said.

The grant uses federal coronavirus relief money approved in the latest state budget.

The grants are non-competitive — meaning everyone eligible who applies will receive funding.

The current application period runs through December 8. A second will open in March.

Tags

WKAR Newschildcare
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE