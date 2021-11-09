$1,000 bonuses now available to childcare workers

Childcare providers in the state can now apply for an award from a $350 million grant program.

The “Child Care Stabilization Grant” assists providers with costs like providing $1,000 bonuses to employees, rent and insurance.

Alex Rossman is with the Michigan League for Public Policy. He said the move benefits more than individual workers or organizations.

"By providing that stability and helping prevent staff turnover or burnout, it’s also providing continuity and stability for kids in a childcare situation," Rossman said.

The grant uses federal coronavirus relief money approved in the latest state budget.

The grants are non-competitive — meaning everyone eligible who applies will receive funding.

The current application period runs through December 8. A second will open in March.

