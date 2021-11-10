Jackson Symphony to begin Equal Billing Project and celebrate a century of women voting on next concert

An extended interview with Dr. Matthew Aubin about the Jackson Symphony Orchestra's November 13th concert at the Potter Center in Jackson, MI. In it, he discusses the start of the JSO's "Equal Billing Project," which aims to record and disseminate three works by composer Fernande Decruck. Namely, her Harp Concerto, featuring harpist Chen-Yi Huang, who also has duties at the MSU College of Music. The goal is the keep this project going in future years to continue the work to highlight deceased composers who have great music, but who were marginalized in their own era of music, usually due to their gender and/or ethnicity.

They also discuss a new work called "Speakeasy" by Audrey Kelley, which was intended to be performed in 2020 for the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. But the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the premiere back to November of 2021 instead.

Lastly, they also briefly explore the world of Hector Berlioz and his much-performed work, "Symphonie Fantastique," which inspired by both a women he adored and an opium binge, it was considered too brazen in its time, in part due to his unusual ways some of the instruments were to be playing.

Click here for more information about the JSO's November 13th concert.