TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
WKAR News

Holiday Travel For Thanksgiving To Return To Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

WKAR Public Media | By Rachel Duckett
Published November 18, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST
out of focus image of a busy highway at night
Joseph Chan
/
Unsplash
The CDC says the safest way to celebrate the holiday season is to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

AAA predicts more than 53 million Americans will head out of town for the holiday.

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and a recent AAA report projects a nationwide increase in Thanksgiving travel compared to last year.

Adrienne Woodland is the state’s AAA spokesperson. She says Michiganders will travel by plane, car, train and bus to reunite with their loved ones and families.

“We expect about 1.6 million Michigan residents will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, and that’s up about 14%, compared to 2020," she said.

Nearly 90% of those Michiganders will be driving.

One of the worst corridors nationwide to travel around the holiday is near Detroit. Drivers looking to avoid traffic might want to to steer clear of I-96 West from 6 Mile road to Walled Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport is also expecting a busy holiday season.

“It’s a good thing to get to your airport or your flight on time," said airport spokesperson Katherine Japinga. "Get there early, so you have enough time to get through security, even at an airport like Lansing.”

As of Nov. 8, the U.S. opened its borders to vaccinated travelers. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated travelers do not need a negative COVID test to travel.

Japinga also advises travelers to look over the airport’s COVID safety guidelines before flying.

WKAR NewsThanksgivingHoliday travelCOVIDCOVID-19 VaccineCapital Region International Airport
Rachel Duckett
