WKAR News

Term limits challenge rejected by federal appeals court

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 18, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST
A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a Michigan law that restricts how long people can serve in the Legislature.

Voters in 1992 endorsed term limits. House members can serve six years while senators can serve eight years.

Former lawmakers have argued the law illegally blocks their access to the ballot.

But the appeals court says the law controls eligibility, not access.

The court says Michigan residents who want to change the law will have to do it at the ballot box, not in a courtroom.

