© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
WKAR News

UM think tank projects slow, steady economic recovery into 2023

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published November 20, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST
laptop with screen showing a stock chart sitting on a table. There is a person with long hair sitting at the table in the background
Tech Daily
/
Unsplash

A respected University of Michigan report says the state’s economy is improving at a slow and steady pace, with a full recovery expected in 2023.

The University of Michigan Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics (RSQE) study says employment and personal income growth remain steady.

RSQE Director Gabriel Ehrlich says federal COVID-19 assistance allowed people to continue spending during peak periods of unemployment.

“Incomes have been up during the pandemic because of all the government support,” he told Michigan Public Radio. “And I know that doesn’t cover everyone. Some people have slipped through the cracks and some people have lost income, but the government really has fired the bazooka in terms of support through the pandemic.”

He also says expanding vaccines to younger children could make teachers and parents more confident about re-opening schools and returning to work. But Ehrlich adds possible drags on the economy include inflation and rising COVID numbers.

“We do know, obviously, that boosters are becoming more available. We know that kids now as young as five can be vaccinated. So, you know, really, vaccination remains one of the most important keys to getting a full recovery,” he said. “ “So, I do think the labor situation should improve as COVID improves.”

Tags

WKAR NewsCOVID-19EconomyUniversity of Michigan
Rick Pluta
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE