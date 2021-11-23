© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WATCH: Michigan State women’s club rugby brings out the competitive fire in newcomers

WKAR Public Media | By Ian Gilmour : Current Sports Beat Reporter
Published November 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST
Most of MSU’s women’s club rugby athletes have not played the growing sport until they get to college. It’s a big learning curve, but team bonding makes everyone feel at home on the pitch.

The sport of rugby is not for everybody. It’s rough, violent, requires a lot of strength and conditioning, and most Michigan State students have never played it before.

Those are just details to be managed by the women who play club rugby for MSU. The sport is growing quickly, and MSU’s club team is surging too.

WKAR’s Current Sports checks in with the Spartans rugby club and sees how the team is doing.
Women's Rugby Video Story.mp4

Tags

WKAR NewsRugbyMSU AthletesMSU AthleticsMichigan State RugbyCollege Athletics
Ian Gilmour : Current Sports Beat Reporter
