WKAR News

Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST
Mel Tucker holding a football jersey with his last name
Michigan State is giving its head football coach, Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract to stay.

It's an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could have left for LSU or the NFL.

The deal funded by donors was announced Wednesday night.

The 12th-ranked Spartans close the regular season against Penn State on Saturday at home.

Only Alabama’s Nick Saban is paid more on an annual basis.

Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

Associated Press
