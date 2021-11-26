East Lansing brings back BOGO gift card promotion to encourage local shopping

East Lansing shoppers can now buy an eGift card and get a bonus one for free, while funds last.

Customers will receive the extra eGift card based on the amount of their purchase. For example, anyone buying a $25 eGift card will get a $10 one for free.

The city of East Lansing started the promotion last year to encourage shopping at local businesses.

The East Lansing Downtown Management Board and the Downtown Development Authority allocated $5,000 for the deal.

Dana Watson serves on the East Lansing City Council.

“It’s a great gift for a person and a great gift for ourselves too. You get a lot of bang for your buck when you do it because you get additional dollars on there,” Watson said.

There is no limit per purchaser for the promotion and the eGift cards can be used at participating businesses until June 30, 2022.

Some of the businesses East Lansing shoppers can choose from include Woven Art Yarn Shop, Underground Printing, Tin Can East Lansing as well as about 30 other retailers and restaurants in the downtown area along Grand River Avenue.

Campbell’s Market Basket owner, Ken Campbell, said he is happy the city is supporting local businesses during a time when business is slower and students go home for the holidays.

"It’s nice to see that increase in business that we might not see otherwise," he said.