© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Board approves language for payday loan ballot petition

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST
money
pasja1000
/
pixabay

A coalition took a step closer in its effort to have voters decide how Michigan should cap interest rates on payday loans.

Michiganders for Fair Lending on Tuesday won the approval of the Board of State Canvassers for the language on its proposed petition to put the issue on the November 2022 ballot.

Payday loans are short-term loans with high interest rates.

The coalition says payday loans can cost borrowers dearly and trap them in a cycle of debt. The petition calls for a prohibition on fees on payday loans that total more than 36% APR.

WKAR News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE