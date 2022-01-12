MSU partnering with county health dept. for vaccine, booster clinics

The Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University are partnering to bring COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics to campus this month.

The clinics will be held at the Breslin Center one day a week through the end of the month.

The first vaccination event is set for Monday.

The partnership follows an announcement from MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. that the deadline for students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID‑19 booster is Feb. 1.

Appointments can be scheduled for Jan. 17, 26 and 31 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted until 5:45 p.m. each day.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinics.

The health department and MSU are looking at holding additional inoculation events next month.

The university is using Spartan Stadium as a COVID testing site.

