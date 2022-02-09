© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

East Lansing will require free menstrual products to be available in all city-owned restrooms

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published February 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST
East Lansing is mandating that free menstrual products be provided in all city-owned restrooms.

The requirement approved by City Council Tuesday night only applies to municipal facilities like City Hall, the East Lansing Public Library and the Hannah Community Center.

It does not apply to all restrooms in East Lansing, although Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg said she hopes business owners will choose to follow the city's lead.

"Menstruation is kind of one of the one of the last taboos that's still standing in terms of true equality in terms of men and women and other menstruating people," she said.

Although officials say East Lansing has been providing free period products at City Hall for years, Mayor Ron Bacon said it's important to formalize the practice.

“It provides a great deal of dignity to do what's right and this just feels right," Bacon said.

Ann Arbor has broader rules in place after its City Council voted last year to require free menstrual products, soap and toilet paper in all publicly accessible restrooms.

Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
