Mid-Michigan in for quick rainy warm-up, then snowy cool-off

A brief warm-up in mid-Michigan will give way to another round of snow.

If you’ve been dreaming of spring and wishing for the snow to melt, you might have been happy Wednesday to hear the song of the drainpipe.

But the warm-up isn’t going to last.

Forecaster Ernie Ostuno with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids says the rain that brought Lansing area temperatures to the upper 40’s Wednesday will move out to make way for more snow.

“The heavier snow will be tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) into the evening,” Ostuno said. “Right now it looks like anywhere from three to five inches in the Lansing area.”

The National Weather Service does not foresee any major flooding issues for the region.

However, Ostuno says drivers should be careful Thursday morning.

“The cold air will be coming in, so we could be seeing some wet patches on the roads freezing up, maybe even some sleet and snow causing some very slippery travel between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m,” he said.

Ostuno believes meltwater could create standing pools, but says it’s unlikely to trigger significant flooding along rivers and streams.

